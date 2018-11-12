The Indian Space Research Organisation is set to launch a communications satellite on 14 November that will improve access to communication networks, specifically in the Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast regions, according to a Times of India report.

The satellite, called GSAT-29, is a communications satellite with two separate payloads designed to improve telecommunication and internet services under the ‘Digital India’ program in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

“The high-speed bandwidth will bridge the digital divide in the hinterland,” Sivan told ToI.

The satellite, developed by ISRO, will be carried on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-III) rocket to low-Earth orbit. Along for the ride are also a few additional payloads — an experimental Q and V band communication satellite, a device for optical communication and a high-resolution camera — part of a demonstration for use in future ISRO space missions.

The launch of the GSAT-29 satellite on the 64—tonne GSLV-III rocket adds to a series of test flights ISRO is carrying out to develop the agency’s heaviest rocket for use in the manned space mission planned for 2022.

India's first manned mission Gaganyaan is expected to carry a three-person team of Indian astronauts to space for a seven days trip in low-Earth orbit, planned for late 2022.

There are two more launches planned before the year-end — the GSAT-7A satellite for use by the Indian Air Force later this month, and the GSAT-11, which was recalled from the launchpad in April this year during pre-flight tests. The satellite will have another go at a launch from the European spaceport in French Guinea on 4 December, the ToI report said.

Also, just a few months away is the Chandrayaan-2 mission that will carry an orbiter, lander and rover in ISRO’s second mission to the moon. Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch on 3 January, 2019, as per ISRO’s most recent updates.