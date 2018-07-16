Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 16 July, 2018 18:41 IST

ISRO to have a busy year-end in 2018 with several rocket launches lined up

ISRO at the year-end will launch satellites with three rockets, PSLV and GSLV Mk II and GSLV Mk III.

The Indian space agency will have a busy year-end with several rocket launches planned from its rocket port at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, said a top official.

The GSAT-11 satellite, which had been recalled from Arianespace's rocket port in French Guiana for further tests, is also expected to be put into orbit by Arianespace's rocket Ariane by the year-end, the official said.

"The calendar year-end will be a busy one for ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), launching satellites with our three rockets, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV Mk II and Mk III).

Fully Integrated GSLV-F08 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. Image: ISRO

Fully Integrated GSLV-F08 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. Image: ISRO

"Starting September there will be rocket launches with Indian as well as foreign satellites," K. Sivan, ISRO Chairman told IANS on 16 July.

According to Sivan, in September ISRO will fly a PSLV rocket with two foreign satellites, earning revenue for the country.

In October, another PSLV rocket will fly with an Indian remote sensing satellite and several foreign satellites.

October will also see India's heaviest rocket 640-ton GSLV Mk III flying up with GSAT-29 with Ka x Ku multi-beam and optical communication payloads. The mission targets Village Resource Centres (VRC) in rural areas to bridge the digital divide.

In November, ISRO will fly a GSLV Mk II rocket to put into orbit GSAT-7A, to be used by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Earlier, ISRO had launched GSAT-7 or Rukmini satellite for the Indian Navy.

Queried about the 5.8-ton GSAT-11, a communication satellite that was recalled from French Guiana this April, Sivan said: "We expect the satellite to be launched before the end of this year. Discussions with Arianespace are on regarding the time and date of the satellite launch."

tags


latest videos

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

also see

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

Over 130 companies show interest in ISRO's lithium-ion cell technology

Jul 15, 2018

ISRO

ISRO team to supervise the removal of an artificial lake in Gomukh, Uttarakhand

Jul 06, 2018

ISRO Test

ISRO successfully tests crew escape system, a critical element in human spaceflight

Jul 05, 2018

NewsTracker

TopperLearning launches Topper TV for K-12 students; D2H educational channel to be available via ISRO's EDUSAT

Jul 07, 2018

Space

India must join the space race before other nations take away benefits: ISRO

Jul 08, 2018

science

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018

BrahMos

India successfully test fires all-weather BrahMos missile off Odisha's coast

Jul 16, 2018

ISRO

ISRO successfully conducts ground test of high thrust Vikas Engine in Tamil Nadu

Jul 16, 2018