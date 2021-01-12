Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote space, science related education

The students will not only gain theoretical but also practical and application-based knowledge of STEM and Space Education.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 12, 2021 11:08:52 IST

ISRO will adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country to promote scientific temperament among students and encourage them for space education and space technology-related innovations This decision was taken by ISRO and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog at a virtual meeting on Monday. Through this collaboration, the Indian Space Research Organisation will facilitate coaching and mentoring of students in advanced 21st-century cutting-edge technologies, including those related to space, an official statement said.

ISRO to adopt 100 Atal Tinkering Labs to promote space, science related education

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan invited students associated with these ATLs to witness the launch of one of its rockets from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Image: Reuters

The students will not only gain theoretical but also practical and application-based knowledge of STEM and Space Education related concepts such as Electronics, Physics, Optics, Space Technology, Material sciences and many more, it said

Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog have established over 7,000 ATLs across the country so far, enabling more than three million students between classes six to 12 to acquire a problem solving, tinkering and innovative mindset, the statement said

It said scientists and engineers from ISRO centres, in close coordination with the Capacity Building Programme Office at the space agencys headquarters, would actively mentor the children, as well as interact with teachers in these ATLs for encouraging experiments, brainstorming ideas and spreading awareness in space activities

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan invited students associated with these ATLs to witness the launch of one of its rockets from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, a spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh

In his address, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant expressed joy over collaborating with ISRO to make advancements in space technology via Atal Innovation Mission and its initiatives

"I am glad that to nurture our future space scientists, ISRO, in collaboration with their regional research centers, are adopting 100 Atal Tinkering Labs where ISRO scientists and researchers will personally guide and mentor the young innovators in the field of STEM education and Space technology," Kant added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

'Long kept secret': Top ISRO scientist Tapan Misra claims he was poisoned three years ago

Jan 06, 2021
'Long kept secret': Top ISRO scientist Tapan Misra claims he was poisoned three years ago
Japan plans to create wooden satellites which they hope will cut down on space junk

space junk

Japan plans to create wooden satellites which they hope will cut down on space junk

Dec 31, 2020
Spacecraft named in memory of Kalpana Chawla to depart from ISS: Here is how to watch it live

Cygnus spacecraft

Spacecraft named in memory of Kalpana Chawla to depart from ISS: Here is how to watch it live

Jan 04, 2021
ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Space Exploration

Space exploration in 2021 to see missions to Mars, the Moon, views from beyond 'deep space'

Jan 05, 2021
SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk surpasses Amaon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

NewsTracker

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk surpasses Amaon's Jeff Bezos to become world's richest person

Jan 08, 2021

science

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021
Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Gaganyaan mission

Flight surgeons to train in space medicine in Russia to assist Gaganyaan astronauts: ISRO officials

Jan 11, 2021