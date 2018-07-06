Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 06 July, 2018 18:52 IST

ISRO team to supervise the removal of an artificial lake in Gomukh, Uttarakhand

The court order came after a Public Interest Litigation was filed by Delhi-based Ajay Gautam.

A team of experts including from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon survey Gomukh to supervise the removal of a garbage dump and an artificial lake, an official said on 6 July.

Gomukh is the terminus of the Gangotri glacier and the source of the Bhagirathi river, one of the primary headstreams of the Ganga.

A man baths at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers which form the Ganges in Devprayag, India. Image: Reuters

A man baths at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers which form the Ganges in Devprayag, India. Image: Reuters

A senior official told IANS that the dates of the survey by experts and environmentalists from the Wadia Institute, Dehradun, and ISRO would be fixed and the team would submit a report to the Uttarakhand High Court within three months.

A bench of Chief Justice K.M. Joseph and Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma on 5 July directed the Uttarakhand government to get a survey of the Gomukh done every three months and apprise it of the findings and also get the dump around it cleared.

The court order came after a Public Interest Litigation was filed by Delhi-based Ajay Gautam.

The court also directed the government to ensure that an artificial lake developed at Gomukh be removed scientifically and at the earliest.

The petitioner had apprised the court that in the 1.5 km periphery of Gomukh, thousands of tonnes of garbage had been dumped as mounds around the glacier and an artificial lake has been developed.

Gautam had pleaded that it could lead to a Kedarnath-like tragedy of 2013 where the bursting of a lake led to flash floods and deaths of thousands.

He also told the court that when the last survey was done by the state government, the lake was frozen and hence the inputs from the agencies were misplaced.

tags


latest videos

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

also see

NewsTracker

BMC ready to install underground bins with in-built sensors in four Mumbai locations by 2018-end

Jul 02, 2018

ISRO

Indian scientists led by Abhijit Chakraborty discover a sub-Saturn sized planet

Jun 22, 2018

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018

ISRO Test

ISRO successfully tests crew escape system, a critical element in human spaceflight

Jul 05, 2018

NewsTracker

Government forms expert committee to use technology to reduce air pollution; step aimed at curbing high levels in winter

Jun 26, 2018

NavIC

NavIC frequency is too close to that of Wi-Fi, may cause interference: Study

Jun 28, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018