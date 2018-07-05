Thursday, July 05, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 05 July, 2018 13:53 IST

ISRO successfully tests crew escape system, a critical element in human spaceflight

ISRO in a statement said the crew escape system is a critical technology for human spaceflight.

In its aim towards human spaceflight, Indian space agency ISRO on 5 July carried out the first in a series of tests to qualify a crew escape system.

Representational image.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a statement said the crew escape system is a critical technology for human spaceflight.

"The crew escape system is an emergency escape measure designed to quickly pull the crew module along with the astronauts to a safe distance from the launch vehicle in the event of a launch abort.

"The first test (Pad Abort Test) demonstrated the safe recovery of the crew module in case of any exigency at the launch pad," ISRO said.

According to the ISRO, the five-hour countdown was smooth. The crew escape system along with the simulated crew module with a mass of 12.6 tonnes, lifted off at 7 am at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO testing crew escape system.

ISRO testing crew escape system. Screenshot: ISRO

The test was over in 259 seconds, during which the crew escape system along with crew module soared skyward, then arced out over the Bay of Bengal and floated back to Earth under its parachutes about 2.9 km from Sriharikota.

The crew module reached an altitude of nearly 2.7 km under the power of its seven specifically designed quick acting solid motors to take away the crew module to a safe distance without exceeding the safe g-levels.

Nearly 300 sensors recorded various mission performance parameters during the test flight.

Three recovery boats are being exercised to retrieve the module as part of the recovery protocol.

