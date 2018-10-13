Saturday, October 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 13 October, 2018 09:42 IST

ISRO successfully tests Chandrayaan-2 Mission rocket's cryogenic engine

The crucial test was conducted on 11 October for 25 seconds at the space agency's propulsion complex.

India successfully tested the cryogenic engine for the heavy rocket that would launch the country's second moon mission on 3 January 2019, the space agency said on 12 October.

"The cryogenic engine of the Geo Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV MK-III) in the upper stage has been tested for the Chandrayaan-2 Mission," said the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a statement here.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The crucial test was conducted on 11 October for 25 seconds at the space agency's propulsion complex in Tamil Nadu's Mahendragiri, 685km southwest of Chennai.

"The upper stage of the heavy rocket is powered by the cryogenic engine, which develops a nominal thrust of 186.36 kN (kilo Newton) with a specific impulse of 442 seconds in a vacuum," noted the statement.

The supercooled engine operates on gas generator cycle using liquid oxygen and hydrogen (LOX & LH2) or oxidizer.

"The test demonstrated steady state operation of the engine," said the statement.

The flight acceptance hot test of the cryo was performed at the high-altitude test facility in the complex.

"The performance of all engine subsystems was observed to be normal during the hot test," added the statement.

The second lunar mission will be launched from the rocket port at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 90km northeast of Chennai, with a lander and rover a decade after the first moon mission in October 2008 around its orbit.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018

NASA

Remembering Pioneer-1, NASA's first attempt to send a probe to the moon

Oct 11, 2018

Pixel India launch

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL expected to launch in India on 22 October: Report

Oct 09, 2018

Apple

Apple launches its Watch Nike+ Series 4 priced between $399 and $499 in the US

Oct 06, 2018

Made by Google

Made By Google event to begin at 8:30 pm today: Here's how you can watch it live

Oct 09, 2018

science

Rocket Launches

Russia's launch failures over the years are a mix of manned and unmanned missions

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018

Rooftop Solar

India targets 40 GW from rooftop, 100 GW in total capacity of solar energy by 2022

Oct 12, 2018