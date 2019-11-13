Wednesday, November 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO releases images captured by Chandrayaan 2’s Terrain Mapping Camera-2

The Terrain Mapping Camera-2 onboard Chandrayaan 2 can create a digital elevation model of the lunar surface.


tech2 News StaffNov 13, 2019 19:03:24 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released new images showing the different terrains on the lunar surface. These images were captured and prepared by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2) that is currently onboard the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter.

ISRO releases images captured by Chandrayaan 2’s Terrain Mapping Camera-2

First photo of the moon from Chandrayaan 2. Image: ISRO.

The TMC-2 is the successor of the TMC that was present on the Chandrayaan-1 mission. It’s capable of taking images from a distance of 100 km while orbiting. Images are captured by a stereo triplet system where different images are captured in three separate views including ‘fore’, ‘nadir’, and ‘aft’. These images are combined to generate a Digital Elevation Model or DEM of the entire lunar surface.

The DEMs are capable of mapping various types of surface morphologies including craters, lava tubes, rilles (furrows formed by lava channels or collapsed lava tubes), Dorsa or Wrinkle ridges (formed mostly in Mare regions depicting cooling and contraction of basaltic lava), Graben structures (depicts the structural dislocations on the lunar surface) and lunar domes.

By enabling the capture of this data, ISRO can potentially reconstruct the morpho-structural framework by estimating the dimensions of the above landforms. Impact geometries can be derived from characterising craters and Crater Size-Frequency Distribution (CSFD) methods can be applied to determine surface age. Rheological analysis can be carried out as well based on the derived morphometric parameters and the lunar reflectance can be estimated among other things.

3D images of a crater created by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 on the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter. Image: ISRO

3D images of a crater created by the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 on the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter. Image: ISRO

Previously, ISRO had announced the detection of Argon-40 in the lunar exosphere. Before that, it had released images of illuminated images and data from the Orbiter’s infrared instruments.

After an uncomfortably long silence, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had released images and the first scientific data from the Chandrayaan 2 mission, which is survived by the Orbiter. Captured by the Orbiter's High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) from an altitude of ~100 km, ISRO shared that the images are the highest resolution visuals ever taken of the Moon.

The mission's lander Vikram and rover Pragyan, which crash-landed on the Moon during a soft-landing attempt on 7 September, continue to be incommunicado with ISRO.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Gaganyaan

India’s planned space station to reportedly have room for three astronauts aboard it

Nov 07, 2019
India’s planned space station to reportedly have room for three astronauts aboard it
Chandrayaan 2: Orbiter insturments study Argon 40 levels in moon's exosphere for the first time

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: Orbiter insturments study Argon 40 levels in moon's exosphere for the first time

Nov 06, 2019
NASA to send golf cart size rover to the lunar south pole to sample the water ice

moon mission

NASA to send golf cart size rover to the lunar south pole to sample the water ice

Oct 30, 2019
ISRO confirms it was alerted about DTrack malware during Chandrayaan 2, says it had no impact

ISRO

ISRO confirms it was alerted about DTrack malware during Chandrayaan 2, says it had no impact

Nov 09, 2019
ISRO was targeted by the same malware that was used to attack NPCIL's Kudankulam nuclear plant: Report

ISRO Hack

ISRO was targeted by the same malware that was used to attack NPCIL's Kudankulam nuclear plant: Report

Nov 06, 2019
China announces new commercial spacecrafts as India bags deal with Spaceflight

spacecrafts

China announces new commercial spacecrafts as India bags deal with Spaceflight

Oct 31, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019