Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: EMISAT, 28 other payloads, PSLV prepared for special launch at 9.30am

tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2019 00:13:15 IST

The new PSLV variant will lift-off with India's EMISAT & 28 other satellites from Sriharikota today.

After beginning a 28-hour countdown early on Sunday morning, the Indian Space Research Organisation seems all geared up to launch the PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission. The mission includes an Indian electronic spy satellite developed jointly by ISRO and the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and 28 other satellites from many different countries via its commercial arm Antrix Corporation Limited.

A new variant of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the PSLV-QL, is expected to liftoff at 9.30 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota with the 29 payloads, placing them in 3 different orbits over 3 hours – a milestone that ISRO is attempting for the first time.

A panoramic view of the fully-integrated PSLV-C34. Image: ISRO

On 1 April, the Indian Space Research Organisation is planning to send Indian intelligence satellite EMISAT and 29 other commercial satellites to orbit in a special mission. The PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission will be the first attempt by ISRO to place satellites in three different orbits in a single satellite launch mission.

It will also test a new variant of the PSLV rocket – the PSLV-QL, which has 4 additional strap-on boosters to give it a huge additional thrust.

Here is some more information on the PSLV-C45 mission:

When and where you can watch the PSLV-C45 launch live

About the Indian intelligence satellite EMISAT and the 28 other payloads onboard

More about PSLV, ISRO's workhorse rocket  

