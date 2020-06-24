Wednesday, June 24, 2020Back to
ISRO postpones planned announcement by agency's chief to 10.30 am on 25 June

The last we heard from the agency about a space mission was the postponement of the GISAT-1 launch in March.


tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2020 13:40:21 IST

In a late evening post on 23 June, on the Indian Space Research Organisation's Twitter page, the agency invited viewers to tune to watch a join announcement tentatively scheduled for 11.30 am on 24 June, by the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO Dr K Sivan.

The agency has now rescheduled the briefing to 10.30 am on 25 June "due to unavoidable circumstances." The subject of the announcement, however, has not been made public by the space agency.

A live stream of the announcement will be available on ISRO's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. This story will also be updated with the link and embed of the live stream as soon as the space agency makes it available.

The PSLV-C48 rocket stands at SHAR Shriharikota launch pad. Image credit: ISRO

Currently, the space agency is in the midst of engaging schoolkids between Classes 1 thru 12 in the national 'Cyberspace Competition', which involves drawings, model-making and essay writing in themes around rockets, space and the Indian space program.

The last we heard from ISRO on a space-related mission was the postponement of the GISAT-1 satellite on GSLV-F10, which was originally planned for 5 March 2020. Since then, ISRO has been selecting candidates for its Young Scientist programme (YUVIKA), which has also been delayed in light of the coronavirus pandemic from its original 11-22 May timeline.

