Tuesday, March 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO plans to gradually offload most activities via NSIL, INSPACe to industry, focus on advanced research

The space agency plans to share its technologies and give private players access to ISRO facilities in the coming years.


Press Trust of IndiaMar 16, 2021 09:05:03 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) intends to offload most of its space- related activities to industry and enhance focus on advanced research, its Chairman Dr K Sivan has said, as the government opens up the sector to get private players onboard. Sivan, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS), said the reforms initiated in the sector by the government in June last year to promote enhanced private participation in the space domain has generated enthusiasm among the industry. "Future of space activities is now changing. Otherwise, (earlier) all the space activities were done by only ISRO. Now, we are giving equal opportunity to private players to also do it", he said.

Sivan was addressing a webinar organised by the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) on 'Future of Aerospace & Avionics in India'. He said ISRO can share its technologies with private players and is giving them opportunity to utilise its facilities.

"We want to hand-hold them to bring them to our [ISRO’s] level so that most activities that ISRO is doing can be offloaded to industry, and we can spend more time on advanced research to take India to the next level (in the space sector)," he said.

As part of space reforms for 'Unlocking the space potential of India' to enable private players to carry out end-to-end space activities, the establishment of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has also been announced.

An autonomous body under the DoS, IN-SPACe acts as a single window nodal agency for enabling and regulating space activities and usage of ISRO facilities by NGPEs (non- government private entities). It works out a suitable mechanism to offer sharing of technology, expertise and facilities free of cost wherever feasible or at reasonable cost basis to promote NGPEs.

Sivan, however, made it clear in the interaction with students and faculty of the Dehradun-based private university last Friday that Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO is not looking at collaboration with NGPEs at this stage.

ISRO plans to gradually offload most activities via NSIL, INSPACe to industry, focus on advanced research

K Sivan. Image: Reuters

ISRO can only have collaboration with partners with equal strength, like international space agencies, he argued, noting that NGPEs in the space sector are still in the growth stage.

The space agency at present is enabling industry to "come up to [its] level".

"That is a process. We are hoping that once they grow to our level, then definitely we will be able to have collaboration," he added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who heads DoS, has said 35 space startups and industries were in consultation with ISRO for support related to various domains of space activity such as development of satellites, launch vehicles, develop applications, and providing space based services.

ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), incorporated two years ago, is also proactively working to improve the potential of Indian industries by way of technology transfer from ISRO in several identified areas.

“This will definitely help them play anincreasing role in the emerging space markets both nationally and globally.

So far, we have entered into 14 such technology transfer agreements and you will see much more such transfers in the days to come”, NSIL Chairman and Managing Director G Narayanan told PTI last week.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ISRO

ISRO has 14 missions lined up for this year, including Gaganyaan announced K Sivan

Mar 01, 2021
ISRO has 14 missions lined up for this year, including Gaganyaan announced K Sivan
NSIL inks four new launch contracts, plans on moving into satellite building sector

NSIL

NSIL inks four new launch contracts, plans on moving into satellite building sector

Mar 11, 2021
UNITYsat trio, SindhuNetra, SD Sat: Students built five of the payloads in ISRO's PSLV-C51 mission

ISRO missions

UNITYsat trio, SindhuNetra, SD Sat: Students built five of the payloads in ISRO's PSLV-C51 mission

Mar 01, 2021
Google Doodle celebrates the 89th birthday of India's satellite man – Udupi Ramachandra Rao

Google Doodle

Google Doodle celebrates the 89th birthday of India's satellite man – Udupi Ramachandra Rao

Mar 10, 2021
ISRO completes the development of radar for its joint Earth observation satellite with NASA

isro

ISRO completes the development of radar for its joint Earth observation satellite with NASA

Mar 10, 2021
ISRO to launch its earth observation GISAT-1 satellite on 28 March

ISRO

ISRO to launch its earth observation GISAT-1 satellite on 28 March

Mar 09, 2021

science

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021