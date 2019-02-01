Friday, February 01, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

The Centre will take over planning, development, crew selection & training for the Gaganyaan mission.

Press Trust of India Feb 01, 2019 12:58:56 IST

Gearing up for its maiden manned space mission 'Gaganyaan', ISRO unveiled its Human Space Flight Centre here Wednesday.

The space agency is gearing up for the human spaceflight programme by 2021-end that is likely to include a woman astronaut.

Gaganyaan is the "highest priority" for ISRO in 2019, according to the space agency, and the plan is to have the first unmanned mission in December 2020 and second for July 2021.

Once this is completed, the manned mission will happen in December 2021.

A board outside the HSFC building. Image: ISRO

A board outside the HSFC building. Image: ISRO

K Kasturirangan, former ISRO Chairman, in the presence of K Sivan, ISRO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Space, inaugurated the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) Wednesday at ISRO Headquarter campus in Bengaluru, the space agency said on its website.

Directors of other ISRO Centres, former Chairman and other dignitaries were also present, it said, adding that a full-scale model of Gaganyaans crew module was also unveiled during the event.

The Human Space Flight Centre team, ISRO chairman K Sivan and ex-Chairman K Kasturirangan stand in front of the Gaganyaan crew module replica at the inauguration. Image: ISRO

The Human Space Flight Centre team, ISRO chairman K Sivan and ex-Chairman K Kasturirangan stand in front of the Gaganyaan crew module replica at the inauguration. Image: ISRO


HSFC shall be responsible for implementation of Gaganyaan project which involves end-to-end mission planning, development of engineering systems for crew survival in space, crew selection and training and also pursue activities for sustained human space flight missions, ISRO said.

It will take the support of existing ISRO centres to implement the first development flight of Gaganyaan under the human spaceflight programme.

S Unnikrishnan Nair is the founder director of HSFC, while R Hutton is the project director of Gaganyaan.

The Union Cabinet gave its nod for the Rs 9,023 crore programme recently.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

Gaganyaan

ISRO's unmanned test missions for Gaganyaan in 2021 to carry humanoids, not animals

Jan 18, 2019

ISRO

ISRO to train 45 nations in building nanosatellites in a space diplomacy mission

Jan 22, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

Padma Bhushan

Here's what makes ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's Padma Bhushan win extra special

Jan 30, 2019

Asteroids

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before, but you need not worry

Jan 18, 2019

science

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019