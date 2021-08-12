Thursday, August 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO launches GISAT-1 satellite, says mission not 'fully' accomplished due to technical anomaly in cryogenic stage

The 51.70-metre tall rocket GSLV-F10/EOS-03 successfully lifted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport as planned at 05.43 hrs soon after the 26-hour countdown concluded


Press Trust of IndiaAug 12, 2021 07:45:54 IST

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation's second mission of the year to place an earth observation satellite by a GSLV rocket faced a setback as the mission could not be accomplished fully due to performance anomaly in the cryogenic stage of the rocket, the space agency said on Thursday.

The 51.70-metre tall rocket GSLV-F10/EOS-03 successfully lifted off from the second launch pad at the spaceport as planned at 05.43 hrs soon after the 26-hour countdown concluded.

Ahead of the lift-off, the Launch Authorisation Board cleared the decks for a normal lift-off as planned. The performance of the rocket in the first and second stages of rocket was normal, scientists at the Mission Control Centre said.

However, minutes later the scientists were seen in discussion and it was announced in the Mission Control Centre by the Range Operations Director "mission could not be accomplished fully due to performance anomaly".

"Performance anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage. The mission could not be accomplished fully," the range operations director announced in the Mission Control Centre.

Later, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said, "(The mission) could not be fully accomplished mainly because there is a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage. This I wanted to tell all my friends."

After the countdown commenced, scientists were engaged in the filling of propellants for the four-stage rocket at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota about 100 kms from Chennai.

The objective of Thursday's mission was to provide near real-time imaging of large area regions at frequent intervals, for quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events and obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloud burst and thunderstorm monitoring.

Before today's launch, ISRO had launched Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites in February this year. Thursday's rocket launch was also planned to be held in April or May however, the outbreak pushed the scientists to resume it in August.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

Final Circle 1v3 | Battlegrounds Custom Rooms

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

GISAT-1

ISRO to launch GISAT-1 today, 12 August at 3.43 pm IST: Here's all you need to know

Aug 11, 2021
ISRO to launch GISAT-1 today, 12 August at 3.43 pm IST: Here's all you need to know
Joint ISRO-NASA satellite NISER to launch in 2023: Jitendra Singh to Lok Sabha

ISRO

Joint ISRO-NASA satellite NISER to launch in 2023: Jitendra Singh to Lok Sabha

Aug 03, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021