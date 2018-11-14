At exactly 5.08 pm on 14 November, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched India's newest communication satellite, GSAT-29, into orbit. The heaviest rocket developed by the agency yet — the mighty GSLV-MkIII — lifted off carrying the satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

This particular satellite is going to provide services to remote place in India, especially in J&K&northeast India under Digital India program of GoI:K Sivan Chairman ISRO after successful launch of GSLV-MK-III D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite from SDSC in Sriharikota.#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/oYDrbXbJFN — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

Many of ISRO's future space missions stand to benefit from this second developmental flight of the GSLV-MkIII rocket. Along for the ride was an experimental Q and V band communication satellite, a device for optical communication and a high-resolution camera — all part of a test for use in future ISRO space missions.

"Credit for successful launch must go to the entire team," said K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO, in a press conference after the launch event.

With the successful launch, the satellite will assume its new role in bringing high-speed internet and telecommunication services to the North and Northeast of India as part of the 'Digital India' program. However, the mission in itself is an important one that could shape many of ISRO’s future space missions including ISRO's first manned mission in 2022.

In light of this new success, many of India's prominent Twitteratis offered words of congratulations and support, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

My heartiest congratulations to our scientists on the successful launch of GSLV MK III-D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite. The double success sets a new record of putting the heaviest satellite in orbit by an Indian launch vehicle. @isro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2018

In this newest success of the Indian space agency, upgrades to the MkIII rocket and additional components including Q and V band satellites, optical communication and high-resolution cameras were put to the test. The GSAT-29 mission was also an important second test in a series of developmental trials of the GSLV-MkIII heavy rocket before it took three Indian astronauts to low-Earth orbit in 2022.

The space agency's calendar is packed with tests and launches one after another leading up the next mission of global importance — the Chandrayaan-2 mission scheduled for a 3 January 2019 launch.

With Chandrayaan-2, ISRO plans to send an orbiter, lander, and rover to the moon's surface to investigate the geology and water content on our planet's only natural satellite.