Thursday, June 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO Gaganyaan mission gets Cabinet approval along with a Rs 10,000-crore budget

ISRO will submit a project report to the government & identify a manager for the mission in 2 months.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 12:09:26 IST

The Union Cabinet on Friday has given the nod to India's first manned mission to space and cleared a budget of Rs 10,000 crore for the program known as Gaganyaan.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will submit a project report to the government in two months and identify a programme manager for the mission, Economic Times reported.

ISRO is considering collaborations with established space-faring nations like Russia or America for training astronauts for the mission. If successful, Gaganyaan will make India only the fourth space-faring nation to have its own crewed mission fly to space – after US, Russia and China.

ISRO Gaganyaan mission gets Cabinet approval along with a Rs 10,000-crore budget

The mighty GSLV-MkIII will be the rocket modified with a crew module for the astronauts in the manned mission. Image courtesy; ISRO

ISRO has long since begun preparing to undertake a manned mission but only recently revealed its plans: to send a 3-member crew of Vyomanauts to low-Earth orbit on a historic seven-day trip orbiting Earth in 2022.

"India will send into space — a man or a woman — by 2022, before that if possible," Modi said in a marathon address at the Red Fort in New Delhi for the country's Independence Day.

The astronaut would be "carrying the national flag," Modi said.

Between now and Gaganyaan's launch in 2021/22, ISRO has roughly 50 launches planned, including the Chandrayaan-2 mission to the Moon in January 2019.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Chandrayaan 2

Water, moonquakes, volcanoes: Six big discoveries we've made about the Moon since the first landing

Jun 26, 2019
Water, moonquakes, volcanoes: Six big discoveries we've made about the Moon since the first landing
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to the Sun may launch as soon as 2020, says ISRO Chief

Aditya-L1

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to the Sun may launch as soon as 2020, says ISRO Chief

Jun 17, 2019
India is planning to set up its own space station, says ISRO chief K Sivan

ISRO

India is planning to set up its own space station, says ISRO chief K Sivan

Jun 13, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019