Friday, June 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO forms new commercial arm named NSIL to exploit the organisation's R&D work

The new PSU will also look after production of space-based products and services developed by ISRO.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 28, 2019 17:45:40 IST

ISRO has formed the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) that will commercially exploit the research and development work of the space agency, co-produce PSLV and launch satellites through SSLVs, the government said on Thursday.

The functions of NSIL will involve small satellite technology transfer to industry, manufacturing of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) — a product which is being developed by the ISRO — in collaboration with the private sector and production of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

ISRO forms new commercial arm named NSIL to exploit the organisations R&D work

ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. Image: ISRO

The new company will also look after the productionisation and marketing of space-based products and services, including launch and application, developed by ISRO centres and the constituent units of the Department of Space and marketing spin-off technologies and products and services both in India and abroad.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh shared this information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"NSIL would enable Indian Industries to scale up high-technology manufacturing and production base for meeting the growing needs of the Indian space program and would further spur the growth of Indian industries in the space sector," he said.

Antrix Ltd is another PSU under the Department of Space that acts as a commercial arm of ISRO.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Space Station

India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect

Jun 18, 2019
India plans to have a space station of its own by 2030: Here's what we can expect
Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter

Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter: Everything you need to know about its objectives, science and design

Jun 28, 2019
Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

Pragyan

Pragyan rover will help identify elements present near landing site on the Moon's surface

Jun 25, 2019
Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Vikram Lander

Vikram Lander: All you will need to know about the vessel carrying Chandrayaan 2 Pragyan Rover to the Moon

Jun 26, 2019
How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

GSLV Mk III

How does ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III fare against some of the world's most powerful rockets?

Jun 20, 2019
Water, moonquakes, volcanoes: Six big discoveries we've made about the Moon since the first landing

Chandrayaan 2

Water, moonquakes, volcanoes: Six big discoveries we've made about the Moon since the first landing

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019