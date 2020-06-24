tech2 News Staff

In a late evening post on 23 June, on the Indian Space Research Organisation's Twitter page, the agency invited viewers to tune to watch a join announcement tentatively scheduled for 11.30 am on 24 June, by the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO Dr K Sivan.

The subject of the announcement, however, has not been made public by ISRO.

A live stream of the announcement will be available on ISRO's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. This story will also be updated with the link and embed of the live stream as soon as the space agency makes it available.

Currently, the space agency is in the midst of engaging schoolkids between Classes 1 thru 12 in the national 'Cyberspace Competition', which involves drawings, model-making and essay writing in themes around rockets, space and the Indian space program.

The last we heard from ISRO on a space-related mission was the postponement of the GISAT-1 satellite on GSLV-F10, which was originally planned for 5 March 2020. Since then, ISRO has been selecting candidates for its Young Scientist programme (YUVIKA), which has also been delayed in light of the coronavirus pandemic from its original 11-22 May timeline.