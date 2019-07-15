tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 09:53:56 IST
The Chandrayaan 2 launch has been cancelled due to a technical snag. New dates will be announced in a few days.
The Twitter reactions that followed the announcement, however, helped us get over the disappointment. From astrologers attempting to school rocket scientists on the relevance of star charts to wholesome support from around the world, here's what Twitter had to say about the event.
Some next-level extreme science:
This is the star position👇 at 2.51am and not allowed in astrology for any new work for success!
Main reason behind the delay of#Chandrayaan2theMoon#Chandrayan2
8rh moon with Ketu and Saturn
Very bad position!
And sun is with Rahu and venus!
M I right?@bejandaruwala pic.twitter.com/EKzsiJcV5K
— 🇮🇳Rakesh Sharma🇮🇳 (@RakeshS21201943) July 15, 2019
Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow lunar eclipse will happen, so rocket can't see the moon on these days.
It is good that you stopped the process. Otherwise rocket will land in some other milky solar system.#Chandrayaan2 #LunarEclipsehttps://t.co/0dTwLeJ75J
— Prabu D (@duplexprabu) July 14, 2019
Better late than never. Be Mr Late, not Late Mr.
— अक्षित मेहरा (Akshit Mehra) (@AkshitM3hra) July 14, 2019
So what? Tiger always takes 2 steps back before leaping towards prey successfully... We wait for you!! Good luck !!! Make us proud again and again...
— ssmalani (@ssmalani) July 14, 2019
Surprisingly supportive Indians:
Thats the main reason for the success of @isro because they count, calculate and observe every minute of their mission. So that mission can complete in one attempt. Many congratulations for detecting the defect during #Chandrayaan2 which say many things in itself.
— Manish kumar singh (@singhmanish056) July 14, 2019
Technical issues are generated naturally for achieving the minutest perfections before taking a big step!
Proud to see @isro & it's team of experts, scientists & technicians taking the right decision in the welfare of a bright & smart India! #JaiHind #Bahubali #Chandrayaan2
— Veer Patel (@patelveer2687) July 14, 2019
heartbreaking news that #Chandrayan2 mission postponed...
waiting #ISRO, make India proud the way u did be4
— Munna@Ams (@MunnaAms1) July 14, 2019
Technical issues are generated naturally for achieving the minutest perfections before taking a big step!
Proud to see @isro & it's team of experts, scientists & technicians taking the right decision in the welfare of a bright & smart India! #JaiHind #Bahubali #Chandrayaan2
— Veer Patel (@patelveer2687) July 14, 2019
It’s not a big deal! though we waited for this time. The big brains will fix the issues and make the launch soon, we all know. #jaihind #ISROMissions #Chandrayan2
— Rajesh Jena (@iamrajeshjena) July 14, 2019
@isro called of the launch of #Chandrayan2 due to technical problems. Koi baat nahin, take your time. दुर्घटना से देर भली। We Bhartiya are with you
वन्दे मातरं
जय हिंद
— ओम पाण्डेय (@Pandey02Om) July 14, 2019
Moon be like #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #Chandrayan2 #ISRO pic.twitter.com/hXlYI1guY1
— Arjun Panchal (@IndianPatriota) July 14, 2019
Chandrayaan's Devdas:
Hum tadapte rahenge yahan rat bhar.. Jaan-e-jaan dil dukhana buri baat hai! #Chandrayan2
— abhishek gupta (@mr_atelophobic) July 14, 2019
The star of the show:
@isro that was quite annoying as I was waiting to witness the moment. #Chandrayan2 #ISRO https://t.co/L4csjWwTix
— NonO (@nono08_gogoi) July 14, 2019
Our reaction exactly:
All media on postpone of #Chandrayaan2 by #ISRO pic.twitter.com/O2ai23Ha8H
— Vipul Thaker (@Vipulthaker) July 14, 2019
As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.