The Chandrayaan 2 launch has been cancelled due to a technical snag. New dates will be announced in a few days.

The Twitter reactions that followed the announcement, however, helped us get over the disappointment. From astrologers attempting to school rocket scientists on the relevance of star charts to wholesome support from around the world, here's what Twitter had to say about the event.

Some next-level extreme science:

This is the star position👇 at 2.51am and not allowed in astrology for any new work for success! Main reason behind the delay of#Chandrayaan2theMoon#Chandrayan2

8rh moon with Ketu and Saturn

Very bad position!

And sun is with Rahu and venus! M I right?@bejandaruwala pic.twitter.com/EKzsiJcV5K — 🇮🇳Rakesh Sharma🇮🇳 (@RakeshS21201943) July 15, 2019

Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow lunar eclipse will happen, so rocket can't see the moon on these days.

It is good that you stopped the process. Otherwise rocket will land in some other milky solar system.#Chandrayaan2 #LunarEclipsehttps://t.co/0dTwLeJ75J — Prabu D (@duplexprabu) July 14, 2019

Better late than never. Be Mr Late, not Late Mr. — अक्षित मेहरा (Akshit Mehra) (@AkshitM3hra) July 14, 2019

So what? Tiger always takes 2 steps back before leaping towards prey successfully... We wait for you!! Good luck !!! Make us proud again and again... — ssmalani (@ssmalani) July 14, 2019

Surprisingly supportive Indians:

Thats the main reason for the success of @isro because they count, calculate and observe every minute of their mission. So that mission can complete in one attempt. Many congratulations for detecting the defect during #Chandrayaan2 which say many things in itself. — Manish kumar singh (@singhmanish056) July 14, 2019

heartbreaking news that #Chandrayan2 mission postponed...

waiting #ISRO, make India proud the way u did be4 — Munna@Ams (@MunnaAms1) July 14, 2019

Technical issues are generated naturally for achieving the minutest perfections before taking a big step!

Proud to see @isro & it's team of experts, scientists & technicians taking the right decision in the welfare of a bright & smart India! #JaiHind #Bahubali #Chandrayaan2 — Veer Patel (@patelveer2687) July 14, 2019

It’s not a big deal! though we waited for this time. The big brains will fix the issues and make the launch soon, we all know. #jaihind #ISROMissions #Chandrayan2 — Rajesh Jena (@iamrajeshjena) July 14, 2019

@isro called of the launch of #Chandrayan2 due to technical problems. Koi baat nahin, take your time. दुर्घटना से देर भली। We Bhartiya are with you

वन्दे मातरं

जय हिंद — ओम पाण्डेय (@Pandey02Om) July 14, 2019

Chandrayaan's Devdas:

Hum tadapte rahenge yahan rat bhar.. Jaan-e-jaan dil dukhana buri baat hai! #Chandrayan2 — abhishek gupta (@mr_atelophobic) July 14, 2019

The star of the show:

Our reaction exactly:

