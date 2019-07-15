Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
ISRO cancels Chandrayaan 2 launch, Twitter erupts in support, astrologers attempt to school rocket scientists

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Indians to the cancelled moon mission.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 09:53:56 IST

The Chandrayaan 2 launch has been cancelled due to a technical snag. New dates will be announced in a few days.

The Twitter reactions that followed the announcement, however, helped us get over the disappointment. From astrologers attempting to school rocket scientists on the relevance of star charts to wholesome support from around the world, here's what Twitter had to say about the event.

Some next-level extreme science:

Surprisingly supportive Indians:

Chandrayaan's Devdas:

The star of the show:

Our reaction exactly:

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

