tech2 News Staff

To pay homage to the father of India’s space and science program and celebrate his 100th birthday on 12 August, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced an award in the name of Vikram Sarabhai.

The Vikram Sarabhai Journalism award in Space Science Technology and Research will be given to those journalists who have contributed to the fields of space science, applications, and research. The nominations are open to all Indian journalists and articles from 2019-2020 will be reviewed for the award.

There are two categories of awards. The first is has a cash price of Rs 5,00,000, a medal and citation. Two journalists or freelancers of the print media will be awarded.

The nominated candidates will be judged on their articles and stories that have been published in Hindi, English, or regional languages in popular periodicals, science magazines, or journals in India during the year 2019 to 2020.

The second category of the award has three cash prizes of Rs 3,00,000, 2,00,000 and 1,00,000 respectively, and a citation. They will also be given to the journalists or freelancers of print media.

The names of the selected candidates will be announced on 1 August 2020.

ISRO will also inaugurate a commemorative coin and an exhibition on a bus 'Space on Wheels' on the life of Sarabhai. A coffee table book with exclusive pictures from his life will be launched on 12 August.

