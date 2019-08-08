Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO announces Vikram Sarabhai awards for journalism in the fields of space science, applications, and research

Articles from 2019-20 will be looked at and the winners will be announced on 1 August 2020.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 09:31:26 IST

To pay homage to the father of India’s space and science program and celebrate his 100th birthday on 12 August, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced an award in the name of Vikram Sarabhai.

The Vikram Sarabhai Journalism award in Space Science Technology and Research will be given to those journalists who have contributed to the fields of space science, applications, and research. The nominations are open to all Indian journalists and articles from 2019-2020 will be reviewed for the award.

There are two categories of awards. The first is has a cash price of Rs 5,00,000, a medal and citation. Two journalists or freelancers of the print media will be awarded.

ISRO announces Vikram Sarabhai awards for journalism in the fields of space science, applications, and research

Vikram Sarabhai award will be given to a journalist or freelancer with contributions in the space science sector.

The nominated candidates will be judged on their articles and stories that have been published in Hindi, English, or regional languages in popular periodicals, science magazines, or journals in India during the year 2019 to 2020.

The second category of the award has three cash prizes of Rs 3,00,000, 2,00,000 and 1,00,000 respectively, and a citation. They will also be given to the journalists or freelancers of print media.

The names of the selected candidates will be announced on 1 August 2020.

ISRO will also inaugurate a commemorative coin and an exhibition on a bus 'Space on Wheels' on the life of Sarabhai. A coffee table book with exclusive pictures from his life will be launched on 12 August.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Amid Chandrayaan 2 mission, a reminder of how ISRO grappled with setbacks to create success stories

Aug 01, 2019
Amid Chandrayaan 2 mission, a reminder of how ISRO grappled with setbacks to create success stories
Modi talks about the lessons learnt from Chandrayaan 2 mission in monthly Mann ki Baat

Mann ki baat

Modi talks about the lessons learnt from Chandrayaan 2 mission in monthly Mann ki Baat

Aug 01, 2019
Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Aditya L-1

Aditya L-1: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO to pursue India's first mission to the Sun in 2020

Jul 25, 2019
ISRO's commercial wing New Space India Limited receives its first order

ISRO

ISRO's commercial wing New Space India Limited receives its first order

Aug 07, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO shares first Earth pictures clicked by on-board L-14 camera

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO shares first Earth pictures clicked by on-board L-14 camera

Aug 04, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Nat Geo show to take viewers behind-the-scenes from ISRO’s Command Centre

NowStreaming

Chandrayaan 2: Nat Geo show to take viewers behind-the-scenes from ISRO’s Command Centre

Jul 24, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019