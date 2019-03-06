Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Beresheet is due to touch down on 11 April & make Israel the fourth country to land on the moon.

Agence France-Presse Mar 06, 2019 08:53:14 IST

An Israeli spacecraft on its maiden mission to the moon has sent its first selfie back to Earth, mission chiefs said on Tuesday.

The image showing part of the Beresheet spacecraft with Earth in the background was beamed to mission control in Yehud, Israel — 37,600 kilometres away, the project's lead partners said in a statement.

The partners, NGO SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, launched the unmanned Beresheet Hebrew for Genesis — from Cape Canaveral in Florida on 22 February.

The 585-kilogram craft took off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the private US-based SpaceX company of entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Beresheet's selfie with Earth from space. Image courtesy: SpaceIL

Beresheet's selfie with Earth from space. Image courtesy: SpaceIL

The trip is scheduled to last seven weeks, with the Beresheet due to touch down on 11 April.

So far, only Russia, the United States, and China have made the 384,000-kilometre journey and landed on the moon.

The Israeli mission comes amid renewed global interest in the moon, 50 years after American astronauts first walked on its surface.

China's Chang'e-4 made the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon on 3 January, after a probe sent by Beijing made a lunar landing elsewhere in 2013.

For Israel, the landing itself is the main mission, but the spacecraft also carries a scientific instrument to measure the lunar magnetic field, which will help understand the moon's formation. It also carries a "time capsule" loaded with digital files containing a Bible, children's drawings, Israeli songs, memories of a Holocaust survivor and the blue-and-white Israeli flag.

Yariv Bash (right), Yonatan Winetraub (middle) and Kfir Damari (left), founders of SpaceIL, insert a time capsule into the Genesis spacecraft on 17 December. Image credit: Yoav Weiss

Yariv Bash (right), Yonatan Winetraub (middle) and Kfir Damari (left), founders of SpaceIL, insert a time capsule into the Genesis spacecraft on 17 December. Image credit: Yoav Weiss

After China earlier this year, and now Israel, India hopes to become the fifth lunar country in the spring with its Chandrayaan-2 mission. It aims to put a craft with a rover onto the moon's surface to collect data.

Japan plans to send a small lunar lander, called SLIM, to study a volcanic area around 2020-2021.

As for the Americans, who have not been back to the moon since 1972, a return is now the official policy of NASA, according to guidelines issued by President Donald Trump in 2017. NASA, which has installed equipment on Beresheet to upload its signals from the moon, says it is inviting private sector bids to build and launch the US probes. The US space agency plans to build a small space station, dubbed Gateway, in the moon's orbit by 2026 and envisages a manned mission to Mars in the following decade.

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

