Israel's first mission to the moon, the Beresheet spacecraft, is expected to make its much-awaited touchdown on the Moon Thursday night. If all goes to plan, the spacecraft will make its soft landing on a massive lava plain on the Moon's near side, known as the Sea of Serenity, or Mare Seranitatis, between 3 pm to 4 pm ET on Thursday (12.30 am to 1.30am IST on Friday).

We are ready for landing!

Following today’s maneuver Beresheet is again in an elliptical orbit, with its perilune (the closest point to the Moon) only 15-17 km from the moon’s surface and its epilune (the farthest point from the Moon) at 200 km.#IsraeltotheMoon #Beresheet — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) April 10, 2019

The team behind the Beresheet mission is an Israel space startup, SpaceIL in a collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries, which built the four-legged lander that's hours from making history as the first privately-funded mission to ever land on the moon.

The $100-million-spacecraft, roughly the size of a washing machine, fired its engines for a little over a minute on Tuesday to move from Earth's orbit to the Moon's.

Beresheet's main science mission involves an instrument onboard called a magnetometer, to measure the magnetic field of rocks on the lunar surface. The data from the instrument could help scientists understand when and how the moon acquired its magnetic field, Oded Aharonson, one of the lead scientists on the SpaceIL team said in a statement.

The lander is also carrying a "retroreflector" made by NASA along to test a laser beam technology that pairs with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The laser will test a method to precisely determine the location of lunar landers like Beresheet in future moon missions. NASA plans to scatter many such retroreflectors in different parts of the Moon in the near future, according to Space.com.

The spacecraft is also equipped with sensors and cameras, which have already beamed back some cool photographs en route to the Moon.

