Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

The Beresheet spacecraft is on a 7-week mission due to make its touch down on the Moon on 11 April.

Agence France-PresseApr 05, 2019 09:08:18 IST

An Israeli spacecraft on the country's first lunar mission began orbiting the Moon on Thursday, completing a key manoeuvre ahead of a planned touchdown next week, mission chiefs said.

The move – known as a "lunar capture" – shifted the unmanned Beresheet craft into an elliptical orbit that brought it within 500 kilometres (310 miles) of the Moon.

"This manoeuvre enabled the spacecraft to be captured by the Moon's gravity and begin orbiting the Moon – and with the Moon, orbiting the Earth," the project's lead partners said in a statement.

The spacecraft is aiming to make history twice: as the first private-sector Moon landing, and the first from the Jewish state.

Israels Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in countrys maiden lunar voyage

Yariv Bash (right), Yonatan Winetraub (middle) and Kfir Damari (left), founders of SpaceIL, insert a time capsule into the Genesis spacecraft on 17 December. Image credit: Yoav Weiss/SpaceIL

NGO SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, launched Beresheet – Hebrew for Genesis – from Cape Canaveral in Florida on February 22.

The 585-kilogramme (1,290-pound) craft took off atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's private US-based SpaceX company.

The trip is scheduled to last seven weeks, with the Beresheet due to touch down on the Moon on 11 April.

So far, only Russia, the United States and China have made the 384,000-kilometre (239,000-mile) journey and landed on the Moon.

"The lunar capture is an historic event in and of itself – but it also joins Israel in a seven-nation club that has entered the Moon's orbit," SpaceIL chairman Morris Kahn said.

"A week from today we'll make more history by landing on the Moon, joining three super powers who have done so."

Beresheet's epic selfie with Earth while en route to the moon. Image courtesy: SpaceIL

Beresheet's epic selfie with Earth while en route to the moon. Image courtesy: SpaceIL

The Israeli mission comes amid renewed global interest in the Moon, 50 years after American astronauts first walked on its surface.

China's Chang'e-4 made the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the Moon on January 3, after a probe sent by Beijing made a lunar landing elsewhere in 2013.

For Israel, the landing itself is the main mission, but the spacecraft also carries a scientific instrument to measure the lunar magnetic field, which will help understanding of the Moon's formation.

It also carries a "time capsule" loaded with digital files containing a Bible, children's drawings, Israeli songs, memories of a Holocaust survivor and the blue-and-white Israeli flag.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review


also see

Moon mission

Israeli team to get a $1 million award on spacecraft Beresheet's successful moon landing

Mar 29, 2019
Israeli team to get a $1 million award on spacecraft Beresheet's successful moon landing
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Moon Missions

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Mar 26, 2019
US to speed up NASA's astronaut missions to the Moon with a target of 2024

NASA

US to speed up NASA's astronaut missions to the Moon with a target of 2024

Mar 27, 2019
NASA's planned moon landing in 2024 is definitely headed to the South Pole

Moon Mission

NASA's planned moon landing in 2024 is definitely headed to the South Pole

Apr 03, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019

science

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019
India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Air Pollution

India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Apr 04, 2019