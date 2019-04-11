Kavya Narayanan

With three back-to-back supermoons this year, it's easy to close one's eyes and imagine the Moon is close enough to touch. For real though, that's easier imagined than done, and a claim that only three countries can make so far. But on 11 April, there could be a fourth.

Israel's first mission to the moon, the Beresheet spacecraft, is expected to make a much-awaited touchdown on the Moon Thursday night.

We are ready for landing!

Following today’s maneuver Beresheet is again in an elliptical orbit, with its perilune (the closest point to the Moon) only 15-17 km from the moon’s surface and its epilune (the farthest point from the Moon) at 200 km.#IsraeltotheMoon #Beresheet — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) April 10, 2019

If everything goes to plan, the spacecraft will make a soft landing on a massive lava plain, on the Moon's near side, known as the Sea of Serenity, or Mare Seranitatis, between 3 pm to 4 pm ET Thursday (12.30 am to 1.30am IST Friday).

A successful touchdown would make this a historic first for both, Israel and the global private space industry. It would also make Israel the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon after the Soviet Union, the United States and China.

What is the Beresheet spacecraft?

Beresheet, which gets its name from the Hebrew word for "Genesis", is a $100-million-spacecraft roughly the size of a washing machine. The team behind the Beresheet mission is an Israel space startup, SpaceIL, which tied up with Israel Aerospace Industries to build a four-legged lunar lander. Where many have hoped and dreamed, Beresheet could soon become the first privately-funded mission to ever successfully land on the Moon.

The mission was born out of Google's international Lunar X Prize competition, a platform to encourage entrepreneurship and private industry to take a shot at landing on the Moon. The winner would take home a $20-million-prize, and yet, the contest in 2018 come and went without anyone emerging a clear winner. It was a tough challenge, and SpaceIL, despite being the best of the contenders, didn't make the cut and win their one-way ticket to the Moon.

Tomorrow, @TeamSpaceIL is making history and headlines. 📰 Fast forward 20 years — what Moon-related headlines will be made? Tell us here: https://t.co/ArY8PSmv9D And you can win a $500 lunar prize package! #moonshot #MoonNews2039 pic.twitter.com/6LL5wmGtHs — Lunar XPRIZE (@glxp) April 11, 2019

SpaceIL's project ballooned in cost over the years to around $100 million, largely funded by South African-Israeli billionaire Morris Kahn. The team raised over $88.4 mn in funding over two rounds, securing grants from the Kahn Foundation, but also other private funders. They managed to secure their $100 million and are now on their way to finishing what they started close to a decade ago in 2010.

If Beresheet's landing is a success, the Google Lunar XPrize will present the team with a $1 million "Moonshot Award", Space.com reported. It's no XPrize. But hey, they're pioneers in their own right (even if they still wouldn't qualify for the XPrize despite having successfully completed their current mission.)

What will Beresheet do on the Moon?

The primary goal of the Beresheet mission is to make a successful moon landing, which we've already established is a tough task in itself. The spacecraft will also try to do a few experiments in orbit, during landing, and once it makes its touchdown.

The spacecraft is a 5-foot-lander and includes some landing gear, a couple of scientific instruments, and a camera. Hitching a ride is an Israeli flag and a "time capsule" packing a 30-million-page record of the history and culture of mankind, provided by the Arch Mission Foundation .

Beresheet's key science mission involves an instrument called a magnetometer, which will measure the magnetic field of rocks on the Moon's surface. Data from the instrument could help scientists understand when and how the moon acquired its magnetic field, Oded Aharonson, an Israeli planetary scientist said in a statement.

The lander also carries a "retroreflector" made by NASA to test a laser technology that works in tandem with NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting the moon for close to a decade. The retroreflector will make SpaceIL's Beresheet lander useful long after its short, 48-hour lifespan.

The retroreflector will test a method to precisely determine the location of landers like Beresheet in future moon missions that use the Deep Space Network to communicate with Earth. NASA plans to scatter many retroreflectors like it in different regions on the Moon in the near future, according to Space.com.

Apart from these, Beresheet is also equipped with sensors and cameras, which have already beamed back some cool photographs en route to the Moon. Like this one, for instance:

Also check out: Beresheet captures stunning glimpses of the Moon's far side and Earth

The journey so far

The 585-kilogram spacecraft took off on a twice-used SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 21 February. Though the main payload on the launch was actually an Indonesian satellite, Nusantara Satu, the relatively tiny moon lander Beresheet, which only tagged along for the ride, stole the show – and plenty of hearts! The launch made Beresheet the first Israeli spacecraft to venture beyond Earth's orbit.

The launch put the mission on a seven-week journey to the Moon, during which it pulled off a couple of gravity assists – fly-bys of the Earth to use the planet's own gravity to gain the momentum it needs to fling itself towards the Moon. On 4 April, the spacecraft's engines were fired up again for 78 seconds as Beresheet made a deft maneuver out of the Earth's orbit and into the Moon's. It pulled off the "lunar capture" perfectly, hours away from the last leg – touchdown.

Beresheet's final mile

"The landing will be extremely challenging," Morris Kahn, the founder of SpaceIL, told BBC News. "But we've got good engineers, the spacecraft has responded well to our instructions over the last two months... I'm reasonably confident, but a little nervous."

Kahn's nerves are partly because the landing itself is out of their hands after a certain point. The spacecraft has to rapidly reduce its speed after descending, so it fires its engines one final time as it reaches the surface and hopefully, lands with a gentle bump and not a crash.

Controls for this manoeuvre will have been wired to the spacecraft ahead of time, and be performed with no live communication relays. SpaceIL's control room in Yehud, Israel will have to watch on like the rest of us.

When & where to watch the landing

While the exact timings are yet to be made public, Beresheet is expected to makes its Moon landing on the Sea of Serenity between 3 pm to 4 pm ET Thursday (12.30 am to 1.30 am IST Friday).

SpaceIL will stream the landing live from the control room on their YouTube channel. You could also watch it live right here as it goes live around 11.45 pm IST, courtesy of SpaceIL.

So, there's only one question left to answer really, and SpaceIL asked it best.

If you are going to watch the Moon landing with your friends, kids or neighbors, we invite you to take a photo of yourselves and share it with us! Don't forget to use these hashtags: #IsraeltotheMoon #SpaceIL #Beresheet pic.twitter.com/S5rnh2yP0X — Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) April 11, 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.