Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 16:26 IST

Is there a Planet Nine out there, hiding in the far ends of our Solar System?

"It is now harder to imagine our solar system without a Planet Nine than with one," says NASA.

My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine…?

While P for Pizzas denoting P for Pluto was removed from this perfect mnemonic that elementary school children once used in order to memorise the planets in the solar system, it looks like a new ninth planet really does exist, helping us hold on to the hope that the very educated mother will, after all, serve nine of something.

There could be a ninth planet. “Every time we take a picture, there is this possibility that Planet Nine exists in the shot,” says Surhud More to The Washington Post. More is an astronomer at the University of Tokyo. Nobody else has been able to spot it so far.

This artistic rendering shows the distant view from Planet Nine back towards the sun. The planet is thought to be gaseous, similar to Uranus and Neptune. Hypothetical lightning lights up the night side. Image: Caltech

An artist's rendition shows the distant view from Planet Nine back towards the sun. The planet is thought to be gaseous, similar to Uranus and Neptune. Hypothetical lightning lights up the night side.
Image courtesy: Caltech

There has been evidence in the past that points at the existence of a “ghost planet” hiding in our solar system, beyond Pluto, but in a very different orbit. This orbit is tilted at an angle to the plane of our solar system.

The whole idea, however, that a Planet Nine exists, came in 2014 when a planetoid was discovered in the far-ends of our solar system, one that orbited the Sun. It was predicted later that the planetoid weighs approximately 20 Earth masses (20 times the mass of our planet) and follows an elliptical orbit which is about as much as 1,000 times more distant from the sun than Earth is.

Trying to get a look at the planet has been tough because it is 600 astronomical units away from us. An astronomical unit or AU is the average distance between the Earth and the Sun. One AU is 149,598,000 kilometres and by simple math, this means that 600 AU is 89,75,88,00,000 kilometres away. In short, it is really, really far.

NASA had also released a statement about how far Planet Nine is, saying that it may be 20 times further from the Sun than Neptune is.

There is enough evidence and research — and some speculation — to suggest the existence of Planet Nine, so much so that even if it weren’t there, it will be a difficult fact to digest. NASA knows that “it is now harder to imagine our solar system without a Planet Nine than with one."

Here’s hoping that elementary science textbooks will soon be rewritten.✌️

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

also see

Satellites

NASA's FOXSI mission takes its third flight to study the Sun's X-rays this month

Sep 05, 2018

AEOLUS

Aeolus satellite launched successfully to map wind patterns using advanced lasers

Aug 24, 2018

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Space Station

ISS reports pressure leak after being hit by micrometeorite, crew not in danger

Aug 31, 2018

Satellite

CubeSat satellites to carry titanium plaques with love messages into space

Sep 03, 2018

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex captures snap of ancient asteroid, headed closer for a sample

Aug 25, 2018

science

Satellites

NASA's FOXSI mission takes its third flight to study the Sun's X-rays this month

Sep 05, 2018

Planet Nine

Is there a Planet Nine out there, hiding in the far ends of our Solar System?

Sep 05, 2018

Solar Energy

Semi-artificial photosynthesis: Scientists find a new way to draw fuel from the Sun

Sep 05, 2018

Biodiversity

Researchers explain how animals evolved from single cells to a kingdom so diverse

Sep 05, 2018