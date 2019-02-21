Thursday, February 21, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Is Neptune's tiny, new moon just debris from an ancient collision with comets?

The new moon & Neptune's second largest, Proteus, are suspiciously close in the context of astronomy.

tech2 News Staff Feb 21, 2019 18:19:32 IST

Neptune’s newest and tiniest moon is probably an ancient piece of a much larger moon orbiting unusually close.

California astronomers shone a light on the 34-kilometer-diameter moon 'Hippocamp' in a new study published in Nature this week. The moon is named after the mythological sea horse 'Hippokampos'.

Mark Showalter, a researcher at the SETI Institute in California, discovered the icy Neptune’s fourteenth moon in 2013 using images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. Showalter and his research team have suggested that Hippocamp was formed billions of years ago when a comet rammed into Proteus — the largest of Neptune’s seven inner moons.

An early image of Hippocamp taken in 2004 by Hubble Space Telescope. Image courtesy: Mark Showalter/SETI Institute

An early image of Hippocamp taken in 2004 by Hubble Space Telescope. Image courtesy: Mark Showalter/SETI Institute

Proteus and Hippocamp orbit Neptune just 12,000 kilometers away from each other. That's suspiciously close in the context of astronomy, except that researchers think they were probably even closer in the past before Proteus began migrated outwards.

Scientists have long believed Neptune’s inner moons were repeatedly broken apart by collisions with comets, Showalter told the Associated Press. "The discovery of Hippocamp, orbiting so close to the much larger moon Proteus, provides a particularly dramatic illustration of the Neptune system’s battered history," Showalter said in an email.

Researchers haven't ruled out the possibility that Hippocamp and Proteus are unrelated, and the "tiny size and peculiar location" of Hippocamp support the theory that Proteus formed independently.

Relative sizes of a few of Neptune’s moons, including Hippocamp. Image credit: Mark Showalter/SETI Institute

Relative sizes of a few of Neptune’s moons, including Hippocamp. Image credit: Mark Showalter/SETI Institute

NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft discovered Proteus way back in 1989, after which it's been known as Neptune's second-largest, dark and irregularly-shaped moon. Voyager 2 also beamed back pictures of a huge impact crater on Proteus. Thanks to the Hubble telescope, we now know that "a little piece of Proteus got left behind and we see it today as Hippocamp," Showalter said in a statement.

Under normal circumstance, when two moons are as close together as Proteus and Hippocamp are, the larger one either knocks the small one right out of its orbit or merges with it in a collision. But as far as Hippocamp is concerned, neither of the two has displaced the tiny moon just yet.

Showalter said he looked for more signs of little moons around Neptune in Hubble's data, adding that he wouldn’t be surprised if he found more. But the only way to find them for real is to have a spacecraft fly around the planet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

also see

Neptune

NASA finds unsual storms on Uranus, Neptune surface in yearly planet checkup

Feb 08, 2019

science

JAXA's Hayabusa-2 hours away from its first landing attempt to mine asteroid Ryugu

Feb 21, 2019

White Dwarf

Oldest, coldest known white dwarf with many rings discovered by citizen scientist

Feb 21, 2019

Wildlife & Conservation

Giant tortoise species feared extinct for 113 years seen on remote Galapagos island

Feb 21, 2019

Astrobiology

Custom-made 'astrocomb' tool to help scientists hunt for exoplanets, alien life

Feb 21, 2019