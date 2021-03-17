Wednesday, March 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

The object was likely thrown out of its parent planet after a collision between cosmic bodies some half a billion years ago.


FP TrendingMar 17, 2021 19:39:33 IST

A new study from Arizona State University researchers argues that interstellar object 'Oumuamua – discovered passing the solar system on 19 October 2017 by the Hawaiian Pan-STARRS telescope – may have originated from a planet in another solar system. Thought to be a part of a Pluto-like planet, the interstellar visitor passed through our solar system at speeds of 1,77,792 kilometers per hour (1,96,000 mph). While it appeared like a comet, there were some odd features of 'Oumuamua's that resembled asteroids more closely. So, it was not classified as a comet. In a new study, published in the journal of the American Geophysical Union, scientists claim they may have solved the mystery.

Speaking of the two-paper study published on 16 March, author Steven Desch said the team identified 'Oumuamua as a part of a Pluto-like planet 'exo-Pluto’ in another solar system. According to a Business Insider report, scientists believe that when 'Oumuamua approached the sun, the heat of the star started vaporizing the icy body of the interstellar object, which caused it to speed up, causing it to speed up in a 'rocket effect'.

Interstellar visitor Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

An illustration of ‘Oumuamua, the first object we’ve ever seen pass through our own solar system that has interstellar origins. Image credit: European Southern Observatory/M. Kornmesser

Calculating the kind of ice that would sublimate at a rate in consideration with the rocket effect that 'Oumuamua likely experienced, scientists have concluded that the object was made up of nitrogen ice. Though the exact composition isn't known, the study indicates that the tumbling space rock could have originated from the surface of another planet similar to Pluto, or Neptune’s moon Triton.

https://www.businessinsider.in/science/news/the-mysterious-interstellar-object-oumuamua-was-a-chunk-of-planet-from-another-solar-system-a-new-study-says/articleshow/81541226.cms

Researchers are now hoping that advanced telescopes will be able to detect more interstellar objects that can be further studied and used to learn about other solar systems.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Endangered Wildlife

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Mar 17, 2021
Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say
Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Ancient Scrolls

Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Mar 17, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
DNA Technology Regulation Bill: Will the Committee's concerns about privacy, capacity be addressed by Parliament?

DNA Tech Bill

DNA Technology Regulation Bill: Will the Committee's concerns about privacy, capacity be addressed by Parliament?

Mar 16, 2021
New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021

science

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

'Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

Mar 17, 2021
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Gravitational Waves

Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Mar 17, 2021
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021
Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Endangered Wildlife

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Mar 17, 2021