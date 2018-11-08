Thursday, November 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 08 November, 2018 12:40 IST

Interstellar visitor Oumuamua could be an alien messenger, Harvard scientists admit

The possibility that Oumuamua could be a light-sail produced by aliens exists: Researchers.

The first interstellar immigrant "'Oumuamua" discovered in our solar system may have been an alien probe sent to investigate Earth, and not a comet as previously thought, a new study by Harvard scientists has suggested.

The study noted the possibility that the elongated dark-red object, which is 10 times as long as it is wide and travelling at speeds of 315,364 km per hour (kmh), might have an "artificial origin", Xinhua news agency reported.

"'Oumuamua may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization," according to the paper forthcoming in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

"'Oumuamua showed unusual features since its discovery. These features make 'Oumuamua weird, belonging to a class of objects that we had never seen before," said Abraham Loeb, from the varsity.

"'Oumuamua deviates from a trajectory that is solely dictated by the Sun's gravity. This could have been the result of cometary outgassing, but there is no evidence for a cometary tail around it.

"The excess acceleration of 'Oumuamua was detected at multiple times, ruling out an impulsive kick due to a break up of the object," he said.

This artist’s impression shows the first interstellar asteroid, `Oumuamua as it passes through the solar system after its discovery in October 2017. European Southern Obervatory/M. Kornmesser/Handout via REUTERS/Files

This artist’s impression shows the first known interstellar asteroid, Oumuamua. Reuters

'Oumuamua, which means "a messenger from afar arriving first" in Hawaiian, was discovered on October 19, 2017.

In the new study, scientists researched on the extra force exerted on 'Oumuamua by sunlight. In order for it to be effective, 'Oumuamua needs to be less than a millimetre in thickness, like a sail.

This led us to suggest that it may be a light-sail produced by an alien civilization, Loeb said.

"The evidence about 'Oumuamua is not conclusive but interesting. I will be truly excited once we have conclusive evidence," he said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

Space travel

Space travel for long periods can have lasting effects on the brain: Study

Oct 28, 2018

ISS & the Cloud

Supercomputer aboard ISS to bring cloud computing to astronauts above the clouds

Nov 02, 2018

Space Stations

First glimpses of China's new space station Heavenly Palace unveiled at expo

Nov 08, 2018

Rocket Launch

China's privately developed Zhuque-1 rocket fails to put satellite in orbit

Oct 29, 2018

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Lunar Missions

NASA's Orion spacecraft receives engines from Airbus for future moon missions

Nov 05, 2018

science

Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor Oumuamua could be an alien messenger, Harvard scientists admit

Nov 08, 2018

Space Stations

First glimpses of China's new space station Heavenly Palace unveiled at expo

Nov 08, 2018

Astrophysics

Study finds that 3 moons orbit the Earth, 2 of those are massive dust clouds

Nov 08, 2018

Toilets revolution

Bill Gates lauds futuristic toilet that turns waste to fertilizer without water

Nov 06, 2018