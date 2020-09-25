Friday, September 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

International Space Station makes manoeuvre to avoid collision with space debris

The three crew members abroad relocated to the Soyuz spacecraft as the manoeuvre began, to evacuate if necessary.


Agence France-PresseSep 25, 2020 14:38:20 IST

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were carrying out an "avoidance manoeuvre" on Tuesday to ensure the ISS would not be hit by a piece of debris, the US space agency NASA announced.

The debris should pass within "several kilometres" (miles) of the station, but out of an abundance of caution, the ISS's trajectory was being changed to move it farther away from the object.

The three crew members – two Russians and an American – relocated to their Soyuz spacecraft as the manoeuvre began, so they could evacuate if necessary, NASA said.

International Space Station makes manoeuvre to avoid collision with space debris

The International Space Station the only space station still in use.

"Maneuver Burn complete. The astronauts are coming out of safe haven," NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said on Twitter.

The "time of closest approach" is 2221 GMT, NASA said.

The ISS is orbiting roughly 260 miles (420 kilometres) above the Earth, at a speed of about 17,130 miles per hour.

At such a velocity, even a small object could seriously damage a solar panel or other facet of the station.

This type of manoeuvre is necessary on a regular basis. NASA said 25 such manoeuvres had occurred between 1999 and 2018.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Kalpana Chawla

Northrop Grumman name ISS bound spacecraft after Indian origin astronaut Kalpana Chawla

Sep 14, 2020
Northrop Grumman name ISS bound spacecraft after Indian origin astronaut Kalpana Chawla
Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Space Robots

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Sep 23, 2020
UPSC IES, ISS examination dates: Exam to be held from 16 to 18 October; check upsc.gov.in

NewsTracker

UPSC IES, ISS examination dates: Exam to be held from 16 to 18 October; check upsc.gov.in

Sep 19, 2020
NASA's OSIRIS-REx to descend on asteroid Bennu on 20 October to collect rocks, dust

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx to descend on asteroid Bennu on 20 October to collect rocks, dust

Sep 25, 2020
Cosmonauts ready to launch to the ISS refuse Russian COVID-19 vaccine — Sputnik V

Russian vaccine

Cosmonauts ready to launch to the ISS refuse Russian COVID-19 vaccine — Sputnik V

Sep 25, 2020
NASA chief Jim Bridenstine cautions Congress against China's soon to launch space station

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine cautions Congress against China's soon to launch space station

Sep 24, 2020

science

Human, animal footprints dating back 1,20,000 years found in Saudi Arabia's Nefud Desert

Fossils

Human, animal footprints dating back 1,20,000 years found in Saudi Arabia's Nefud Desert

Sep 25, 2020
Vaccine messaging faces unprecedented test with COVID-19 – success of a vaccine hinges on it

COVID-19 Vaccine

Vaccine messaging faces unprecedented test with COVID-19 – success of a vaccine hinges on it

Sep 25, 2020
UK gov to announce COVID-19 ‘challenge’ trials to get an effective vaccine to people sooner

Challenge Trials

UK gov to announce COVID-19 ‘challenge’ trials to get an effective vaccine to people sooner

Sep 25, 2020
Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Space Robots

Robotic hand built by Japanese firm to be part of tech demo at the space station in 2021

Sep 23, 2020