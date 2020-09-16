Wednesday, September 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

International Ozone day: Everything you need to know about Vienna Convention, Montreal Protocol

This year, the theme for the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is ‘Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection’.


FP TrendingSep 16, 2020 18:17:18 IST

This year, the theme for the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer is ‘Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection’. This is because 2020 marks the 35th anniversary of the creation of the 'Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer'.

The agreement was put up in 1885 and became the first convention of any kind to be signed by every country involved. It is considered to be the architect behind the norms erected for the protection of the ozone layer. This marked the first time when world leaders had recognized the importance of the ozone layer and the fast rate at which it was depleting.

International Ozone day: Everything you need to know about Vienna Convention, Montreal Protocol

The Vienna Convention was then strengthened with the Montreal Protocol that called for strict measures aimed at controlling the global production and consumption of substances that deplete the protective layer of ozone. Image credit: UN

The UN General Assembly had proclaimed 16 September to be the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer in 1994. Since then, it has been observed annually.

The Vienna Convention was then strengthened with the Montreal Protocol that called for strict measures aimed at controlling the global production and consumption of substances that deplete the protective layer of ozone. The Protocol required the control of nearly 100 chemicals and 16 September was selected to commemorate the day in 1987 when the ‘Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer’ was signed.

United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Anderson spoke about the importance of the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol in detail in an official video.

He said, “[Vienna] Convention and its Montreal Protocol united the world to cut out the gases creating a hole in the planet’s ozone layer, critical in shielding us against deadly UV radiation. This model of international cooperation has put the ozone layer on the road to recovery, protecting human and ecosystem health”.

The director pointed out how this show of global trust and cooperation was needed in the current COVID-19 times as we need to address “nature loss, climate change and pollution” along with an ongoing pandemic situation.

He also praised the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal protocol in managing to be ratified by 100 nations. At the 28th Meeting of the Parties on 15 October 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda, it was decided that parties would bring down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) production and use in a phased manner.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi likely to address virtual United Nations General Assembly on 26 September

Sep 02, 2020
Narendra Modi likely to address virtual United Nations General Assembly on 26 September
Five UNSC members block Pakistan's move to list four Indians as global terrorists

NewsTracker

Five UNSC members block Pakistan's move to list four Indians as global terrorists

Sep 03, 2020
International Day of Democracy 2020: Global leaders stress on 'need to listen', promote equality before law amid pandemic

International Day of Democracy 2020: Global leaders stress on 'need to listen', promote equality before law amid pandemic

Sep 15, 2020
UN human rights office seeks probe on reported poisoning of Opposition leader Alexei Navalny

NewsTracker

UN human rights office seeks probe on reported poisoning of Opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Sep 08, 2020
World getting closer to passing 1.5-degree Celsius warming limit, says UN report

NewsTracker

World getting closer to passing 1.5-degree Celsius warming limit, says UN report

Sep 09, 2020
'Democracy is not the law of the majority but the protection of the minority': Top quotes for International Day of Democracy 2020

TheySaidIt

'Democracy is not the law of the majority but the protection of the minority': Top quotes for International Day of Democracy 2020

Sep 15, 2020

science

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Phosphine on Venus

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Sep 16, 2020
Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Time Perception

Time flies on some days, crawls on others: Study locates 'fatigued' neurons that influence our perception of time

Sep 15, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 15, 2020
Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

COVID-19 Vaccines

Halted trial shows how unlikely it is that US will have a COVID-19 vaccine by 3 Nov: NIH official

Sep 10, 2020