tech2 News Staff

Every year on 12 April marks a big day for space enthusiasts, scientists, astronauts and humanity in general. It marks the International Day of Human Spaceflight, a celebration of mankind venturing into a new era of space, science and technology – humans in space.

It is also a day that the United Nation promotes – with photo exhibits, conferences showcasing technology for space travel and commemorative stamps – all to spread the concept of exploring and maintaining peace in space while we expand our reach to the moon, the other planets in our solar system, and someday, a journey beyond the solar system we call home.

12 April is also a historic day for space. This year, the day marks 62 years since the first man went to space in 1961 – Yuri Gagarin. This journey, which took copious amounts of courage, trust and an army of scientists and engineers to pull off, is a huge landmark en route to the ability for us to explore space.

In 1981, Yuri Gagarin's legacy of being the world’s first cosmonaut to journey in outer space was memorialised in the form of a statue near Saratov in Russia.

