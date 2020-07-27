tech2 News Staff

In a web conference that begins 8.30 pm IST, the Royal Society of Medicine has brought together a group of thought leaders from around the world to share some of the key global learnings on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on human health.

Leading health experts, they said on the event website, will condense available evidence under four main areas of discussion around the coronavirus pandemic:

Respiratory effects: critical care and ventilation

Cardiovascular complications and the role of thrombosis

Impacts on the brain and the nervous systems

Looking forward: research, vaccines and future management strategies

As per the agenda, experts will be sharing the most effective ways of treating COVID-19 around the world, and the extent to which the pandemic has affected patients. Also shared will be advice to improve treatment and what can be done to prevent such impacts in future outbreaks.

The international panel of speakers include:

Rt Hon Professor Lord Kakkar , Professor of Surgery, University College London

, Professor of Surgery, University College London Professor Anita Simonds , Consultant in Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at NHS Foundation Trust

, Consultant in Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at NHS Foundation Trust Dr Charles Powell , Janice and Coleman Rabin Professor of Medicine Systems and Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System

, Janice and Coleman Rabin Professor of Medicine Systems and Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System Dr Eva Polverino , Pulmonologist and Senior Investigator in respiratory infections at Vall d'Hebron Hospital, Barcelona; Chair for the Respiratory Infections Assembly at the European Respiratory Society

, Pulmonologist and Senior Investigator in respiratory infections at Vall d'Hebron Hospital, Barcelona; Chair for the Respiratory Infections Assembly at the European Respiratory Society Dr Richard Oeckler , Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit; Medical Director, Post-Intensive Care Syndrome Clinic; Consultant, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Mayo Clinic

, Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit; Medical Director, Post-Intensive Care Syndrome Clinic; Consultant, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Mayo Clinic Professor Barbara Casadei, President of the European Society of Cardiology and British Heart Foundation; Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at University of Oxford, John Radcliffe Hospital

President of the European Society of Cardiology and British Heart Foundation; Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at University of Oxford, John Radcliffe Hospital Professor K Srinath Reddy , President, Public Health Foundation of India

, President, Public Health Foundation of India Professor Samuel Goldhaber, Associate Chief and Clinical Director of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine; Head, Vascular Medicine Section; Director, Thrombosis Research Group; Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Associate Chief and Clinical Director of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine; Head, Vascular Medicine Section; Director, Thrombosis Research Group; Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School Dr Hadi Manji, Consultant Neurologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at National Hospital for Neurology, London

Consultant Neurologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at National Hospital for Neurology, London Dr Andrew Russman, Head, Stroke Program; Medical Director, Comprehensive Stroke Center at Cleveland Clinic

Head, Stroke Program; Medical Director, Comprehensive Stroke Center at Cleveland Clinic Professor Emily A Holmes, Distinguished Professor, Department of Psychology, Uppsala University and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden

Distinguished Professor, Department of Psychology, Uppsala University and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden Dr Andrew Badley, HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Professor of Infectious Diseases and Enterprise Chair, Department of Molecular Medicine, Director, HIV Immunology Lab and Chair, Mayo Clinic SARS-CoV2/ COVID-19 Research Task Force, Mayo Clinic, Rochester

HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Professor of Infectious Diseases and Enterprise Chair, Department of Molecular Medicine, Director, HIV Immunology Lab and Chair, Mayo Clinic SARS-CoV2/ COVID-19 Research Task Force, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Dr Monica Musenero , Assistant Commissioner, Epidemiology and Surveillance at Ministry of Health, Uganda

, Assistant Commissioner, Epidemiology and Surveillance at Ministry of Health, Uganda Professor Robin Shattock, Professor of Mucosal Infection and Immunity, Imperial College London

Professor of Mucosal Infection and Immunity, Imperial College London Professor Sian Griffiths, Emeritus Professor at CUHK; Advisory Member of the Board of Public Health England; Chair, Global Health Committee; Visiting Professor, Imperial College London

Emeritus Professor at CUHK; Advisory Member of the Board of Public Health England; Chair, Global Health Committee; Visiting Professor, Imperial College London Professor Sir Simon Wessely , Royal Society of Medicine President; Professor of Psychological Medicine, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London; Consultant Psychiatrist, King’s College Hospital and the Maudsley Hospital

, Royal Society of Medicine President; Professor of Psychological Medicine, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London; Consultant Psychiatrist, King’s College Hospital and the Maudsley Hospital Professor Roger Kirby, Royal Society of Medicine President-Elect and Trustee

