International COVID-19 webinar by Royal Society to host leading experts, discuss key findings at 8.30 pm tonight

Experts will condense available evidence under four main areas of discussion around the coronavirus pandemic and its health impacts.


tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2020 15:59:41 IST

In a web conference that begins 8.30 pm IST, the Royal Society of Medicine has brought together a group of thought leaders from around the world to share some of the key global learnings on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on human health.

Leading health experts, they said on the event website, will condense available evidence under four main areas of discussion around the coronavirus pandemic:

  • Respiratory effects: critical care and ventilation
  • Cardiovascular complications and the role of thrombosis
  • Impacts on the brain and the nervous systems
  • Looking forward: research, vaccines and future management strategies

As per the agenda, experts will be sharing the most effective ways of treating COVID-19 around the world, and the extent to which the pandemic has affected patients. Also shared will be advice to improve treatment and what can be done to prevent such impacts in future outbreaks.

India spends Rs. 1,657 on public health per capita every year i.e Rs 138 per month or Rs 4.5 per day per person. Image credit: UN

The international panel of speakers include:

  • Rt Hon Professor Lord Kakkar, Professor of Surgery, University College London
  • Professor Anita Simonds, Consultant in Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at NHS Foundation Trust
  • Dr Charles Powell, Janice and Coleman Rabin Professor of Medicine Systems and Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System
  • Dr Eva Polverino, Pulmonologist and Senior Investigator in respiratory infections at Vall d'Hebron Hospital, Barcelona; Chair for the Respiratory Infections Assembly at the European Respiratory Society
  • Dr Richard Oeckler, Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit; Medical Director, Post-Intensive Care Syndrome Clinic; Consultant, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Mayo Clinic
  • Professor Barbara Casadei, President of the European Society of Cardiology and British Heart Foundation; Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at University of Oxford, John Radcliffe Hospital
  • Professor K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India
  • Professor Samuel Goldhaber, Associate Chief and Clinical Director of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine; Head, Vascular Medicine Section; Director, Thrombosis Research Group; Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
  • Dr Hadi Manji, Consultant Neurologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at National Hospital for Neurology, London
  • Dr Andrew Russman, Head, Stroke Program; Medical Director, Comprehensive Stroke Center at Cleveland Clinic
  • Professor Emily A Holmes, Distinguished Professor, Department of Psychology, Uppsala University and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden
  • Dr Andrew Badley, HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Professor of Infectious Diseases and Enterprise Chair, Department of Molecular Medicine, Director, HIV Immunology Lab and Chair, Mayo Clinic SARS-CoV2/ COVID-19 Research Task Force,  Mayo Clinic, Rochester
  • Dr Monica Musenero, Assistant Commissioner, Epidemiology and Surveillance at Ministry of Health, Uganda
  • Professor Robin Shattock, Professor of Mucosal Infection and Immunity, Imperial College London
  • Professor Sian Griffiths, Emeritus Professor at CUHK; Advisory Member of the Board of Public Health England; Chair, Global Health Committee; Visiting Professor, Imperial College London
  • Professor Sir Simon Wessely, Royal Society of Medicine President; Professor of Psychological Medicine, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London; Consultant Psychiatrist, King’s College Hospital and the Maudsley Hospital
  • Professor Roger Kirby, Royal Society of Medicine President-Elect and Trustee

Join us at 8.30 pm IST for live updates from the event on our website and Twitter page.

 

 

