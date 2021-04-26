Monday, April 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Ingenuity flies the furthest its ever gone in third successful flight on Mars

The helicopter on this third flight covered 50 meters of distance, reaching the speed of two meters per second.


Agence France-PresseApr 26, 2021 13:43:32 IST

NASA's mini helicopter Ingenuity on Sunday successfully completed its third flight on Mars, moving farther and faster than ever before, with a peak speed of 6.6 feet per second. After two initial flights during which the craft hovered above the Red Planet's surface, the helicopter on this third flight covered 50 meters of distance, reaching the speed of two meters per second, or four miles per hour in this latest flight. "Today's flight was what we planned for, and yet it was nothing short of amazing," said Dave Lavery, the Ingenuity project's program executive.

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter hovers over Jezero Crater during its second experimental flight test on April 22, 2021. The imagery was captured by the Perseverance rover’s Mastcam-Z imager. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter hovers over Jezero Crater during its second experimental flight test on April 22, 2021. The imagery was captured by the Perseverance rover’s Mastcam-Z imager. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

The Perseverance rover, which carried the 1.8 kilograms rotorcraft to Mars, filmed the 80-second third flight. NASA said Sunday that video clips would be sent to Earth in the coming days.

The lateral flight was a test for the helicopter's autonomous navigation system, which completes the route according to information received beforehand.

"If Ingenuity flies too fast, the flight algorithm can't track surface features," NASA explained in a statement about the flight.

Ingenuity's flights are challenging because of conditions vastly different from Earth's — foremost among them a rarefied atmosphere that has less than one percent the density of our own.

This means that Ingenuity's rotors, which span four feet, have to spin at 2,400 revolutions per minute to achieve lift — about five times more than a helicopter on Earth.

NASA announced it is now preparing for a fourth flight. Each flight is planned to be of increasing difficulty in order to push Ingenuity to its limits.

The Ingenuity experiment will end in one month in order to let Perseverance return to its main task: searching for signs of past microbial life on Mars.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ingenuity helicopter

NASA postpones Ingenuity helicopter's first flight due to tech issues with its rotor

Apr 12, 2021
NASA postpones Ingenuity helicopter's first flight due to tech issues with its rotor
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully completes second flight on Mars

Ingenuity

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully completes second flight on Mars

Apr 23, 2021
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully takes maiden flight in Jezero Crater on Mars

Ingenuity

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter successfully takes maiden flight in Jezero Crater on Mars

Apr 20, 2021
How did NASA's Ingenuity helicopter make it first flight on another planet?

ingenuity helicopter

How did NASA's Ingenuity helicopter make it first flight on another planet?

Apr 21, 2021
Meet IIT alumnus Dr J (Bob) Balaram, the man who helped design NASA's Ingenuity helicopter

ingenuity helicopter

Meet IIT alumnus Dr J (Bob) Balaram, the man who helped design NASA's Ingenuity helicopter

Apr 21, 2021
Perseverance rover converts CO2 into oxygen on Mars for the first time

perseverance rover

Perseverance rover converts CO2 into oxygen on Mars for the first time

Apr 23, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021