Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

The sensor changes colour from purple to blue when exposed to water, returning to purple when heated.

Press Trust of India Mar 07, 2019 11:06:03 IST

Scientists say they have developed a low-cost, flexible and non-toxic plastic-composite sensor that can detect tiny amounts of water.

The 3D printed sensor changes its colour from purple to blue in wet conditions, said researchers led by Pilar Amo-Ochoa from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) in Spain.

The research, described in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, opens the door to the generation of a family of new 3D printable functional materials.

In many fields, including health, food quality control, environmental monitoring and technical applications, there is a growing demand for responsive sensors that show fast and simple changes in the presence of specific molecules, and water sensors are among the most commonly used.

"Understanding how much water is present in a certain environment or material is important," said German Electron Synchrotron (DESY) scientist Michael Wharmby. "For example, if there is too much water in oil, it may not lubricate machines well, and if there is too much water in fuel, it may not burn properly," Wharmby said in a statement.

Variations of the 3D printable water sensor devices. When dried, in a water-free solvent, the sensor material turns purple. Image courtesy: UAM

The functional part of the new sensor material is a copper-based coordination polymer, a compound with a water molecule bound to a central copper atom.

"On heating the compound to 60 degrees Celsius, it changes colour from blue to purple," said Amo-Ochoa. "This change can be reversed by leaving it in air, putting it in water, or putting it in a solvent with trace amounts of water in it," Amo-Ochoa said.

Using high-energy X-rays, the scientists observed that in the sample heated to 60 degrees Celsius, the water molecule bound to the copper atoms had been removed. This leads to a reversible structural reorganisation of the material, which is the cause of the colour change.

"Having understood this, we were able to model the physics of this change," said Jose Ignacio Martinez from the Institute for Materials Science in Madrid (ICMM-CSIC).

The scientists were then able to mix the copper compound into a 3D printing ink and printed sensors in several different shapes which they tested in air and with solvents containing different amounts of water.

These tests showed that the printed objects are even more sensitive to the presence of water than the compound by itself, thanks to their porous nature.

In solvents, the printed sensors could already detect 0.3 to 4 per cent of water in less than two minutes. In air, they could detect a relative humidity of seven percent. If it is dried, either in a water free solvent or by heating, the material turns back to purple.

A detailed investigation showed that the material is stable even over many heating cycles, and the copper compounds are evenly distributed throughout the printed sensors, researchers said. The material is stable in air over at least one year and also at biological relevant pH ranges from 5 to 7, they added.

"Furthermore, the highly versatile nature of modern 3D printing means that these devices could be used in a huge range of different places," said Shlomo Magdassi from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel.

He said the concept could be used to develop other functional materials as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels now measureable from strands of human hair instead of blood

Feb 25, 2019

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

Dinosaurs

Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Super Vision

Super vision isn't sci-fi anymore — it's powered for 10 weeks by a single injection

Mar 01, 2019

Measles Epidemic

UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Mar 01, 2019

Storms

Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Feb 27, 2019

science

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019

SciTech Missions

Nine science & technology missions across India set by a new PM advisory panel

Mar 07, 2019

Green Icebergs

Scientists solve the mystery of green icebergs that are only seen in Antarctica

Mar 06, 2019