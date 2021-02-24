Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indonesian orangutans airlifted back into the wild after COVID-19 threat subsides

Poaching and habitat loss decimated the population of the critically-endangered species in Indonesia before the threat from SARS-CoV-2.


Agence France-PresseFeb 24, 2021 12:39:09 IST

Ten orangutans have been airlifted back to their natural habitat on Indonesia's Borneo island, in the first release of the apes into the wild for a year due to the dangers of coronavirus infection. The animals were flown by helicopter across the island's dense jungle earlier this month to keep them away from days-long land and sea routes that could expose them to the virus. Orangutans share 97 percent of humans' DNA so conservationists have been on high alert for signs of infection. The pandemic has thrown up unprecedented challenges for conservation efforts.

"For an entire year, we have not been able to release orangutans due to the global pandemic," said Jamartin Sihite, chief executive of the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF). "We have implemented strict health protocols, and introduced mitigation plans to be enacted in the event of an orangutan contracting the virus. The use of a helicopter... helps reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19."

The fuzzy-haired creatures were sedated with tranquillizers before their flight and were shuttled inside transport cages encased in netting. At least one of the moon-faced animals banged on its cage's metal walls as it tried to make sense of the airborne mission.

Indonesian orangutans airlifted back into the wild after COVID-19 threat subsides

Conservationists of Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation hold a baby orangutan rescued along with its mother during a 2016 operation for orangutans trapped in a swath of jungle destroyed by forest fires in Sungai Mangkutub, Indonesia. AP

The apes took a short boat trip after touching down, before arriving at the Bukit Batikap Protection Forest in Central Kalimantan—part of Indonesia's section of Borneo—where they took to swinging on vines. Several apes were also released into another forest in East Kalimantan.

Poaching and habitat loss decimated the Southeast Asian nation's orangutan population before the coronavirus emerged as another potential threat to the critically endangered species.

"If an orangutan shows symptoms of respiratory problems, it's possible that it has been infected with Covid-19," said Vivi Dwi Santi, a veterinarian with BOSF. "Also, if one of the staff tests positive... we will conduct tracing on an orangutan that's been in contact with them."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 in India

Steep fall in India's COVID-19 case numbers since September leaves experts stumped

Feb 17, 2021
Steep fall in India's COVID-19 case numbers since September leaves experts stumped
Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Billie Jean King Cup Finals postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Feb 19, 2021
No internet, no vaccine? Lack of internet access limited COVID-19 vaccine availability for some minorities

COVID-19 Inequality

No internet, no vaccine? Lack of internet access limited COVID-19 vaccine availability for some minorities

Feb 17, 2021
NIAID Director Anthony Fauci awarded USD 1 million prize in Israel for 'defending science', advocating vaccines

Dan David Prize

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci awarded USD 1 million prize in Israel for 'defending science', advocating vaccines

Feb 16, 2021
Piyush Goyal says students can travel in Chennai suburban trains from 15 Feb, advises strict adherence to COVID guidelines

NewsTracker

Piyush Goyal says students can travel in Chennai suburban trains from 15 Feb, advises strict adherence to COVID guidelines

Feb 12, 2021
In LS, Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget laid path for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, alleges Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man'

NewsTracker

In LS, Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget laid path for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, alleges Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man'

Feb 13, 2021

science

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021
Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Space Supplies

Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Feb 24, 2021
Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Nuclear Power

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Feb 23, 2021
Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Gir Lions

Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Feb 23, 2021