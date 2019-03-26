Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 29 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

This will ISRO first attempt at placing satellites in 3 different orbits in a single launch mission.

tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2019 15:47:29 IST

On 1 April, the Indian Space Research Organisation will carry the Indian EMISAT and 29 other satellites and place them in orbit in a special mission.

This will be the first time ISRO attempts to place satellites in three different orbits in a single satellite launch mission — the PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission.

What is EMISAT?

The highlight of the launch on 1 April is EMISAT — a powerful electronic intelligence/surveillance satellite — developed jointly by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organisation). For satellite standards, EMISAT is a rather small one weighing in at under 500 kg.

ISRO will likely place EMISAT in a highly elliptical orbit, also called a signature SIGINT orbit, after launch. This gives satellites the maximum amount of time to record high-resolution signals from a specific area.

EMISAT: Indias spy in the sky, 29 other payloads to be launched on ISROs PSLV-C45 on 1 April

An illustration of ISRO's EMISAT satellite. Image: ISRO/AFC

How does EMISAT work?

EMISAT is modelled after a famous Israeli spy satellite called SARAL (Satellite with ARgos and ALtika). Both these satellites have the SSB-2 bus protocol — the core component for their sharp electronic surveillance capabilities across the length and width of a large country like India.

EMISAT also has a special altimeter (a radar altitude measuring device) called 'AltiKa' that works in the Ka-band microwave region of the spectrum. The electronic surveillance payload of EMISAT was developed under a DRDO's project called KAUTILYA.

The main capability of EMISAT is in signal intelligence — intercepting signals broadcasted by communication systems, radars, and other electronic systems. The Ka-band frequency that EMISAT is sensitive to, allows the 436-kg EMISAT — India's newest spy in the sky — to scan through ice, rain, coastal zones, land masses, forests and wave heights with ease.

EMISAT has been eight years in the making. On 1 April, the PSLV-C45 mission will carry it into low-Earth orbit and place it in an orbit at 749 km. Following this, 28 other satellites will also be released at different altitudes.

The PSLV-C40 mission lauching from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota. Image: ISRO

The PSLV-C40 mission launching from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota. Image: ISRO

Other payloads on the PSLV-C45 mission

Flock 4a Doves: Twenty Earth-imaging CubeSats made by Planet Labs, called the 'Flock 4a' fleet. Planet has placed 219 Flock doves in orbit since 2013 — almost half of them launched in 2017.

Lemur-2: Four CubeSats (3U) by Spire Global, a space-to-cloud analytics company that uses nanosatellites to track aviation, maritime, and weather patterns. The Lemur-2s were built to study and monitor air, marine traffic using remote sensing techniques.

BlueWalker-1: A 6U CubeSat built by AST & Science and Nanoavionics


M6P: A 6U CubeSat by Nanoavionics to test a new (M6P) platform to host Internet of Things (IoT) payloads with space companies SpaceWorks Orbital and Lacuna Space. The 'green' chemical propulsion system on M6P was part of the LituanicaSAT-2 satellite that was launched on the PSLV C38 mission.

Astrocast-2: A 3U CubeSat built by Astrocast, a network of small satellites providing low-cost Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity "to people changing the world", as per their website.

AIStechsat-3 (Danu Pathfinder): A 2U cubesat made by AIStechspace to help with maritime and aeronautical tracking. The CubeSat is a prototype for a larger constellation to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) services for tracking & monitoring in the aviation sector.

When and where to watch the EMISAT launch live

The PSLV-C45 mission will launch on 1 April aboard a modified version of the PSLV rocket.

The overall flight sequence will take roughly 180 minutes, starting with the launch at 9.30 am ISRO on Monday, 1 April.

A live stream of the launch and separation will be available on DD National's YouTube page or ISRO's website starting 9 am Monday.

