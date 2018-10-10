Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Dinesh C Sharma 10 October, 2018 18:14 IST

India’s official timekeeper suggests the country needs two separate time zones

Two time zones will help because in the Northeast, the sun rises and sets ahead of the IST.

A new analysis by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), India’s official timekeeper, has supported a long-standing demand for a separate time zone for eastern states – Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura – and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In the northeast region, the sun rises and sets ahead of the official working hours which are based on the Indian Standard Time (IST). In winters, the daylight hours are further shortened as the sun sets much early. This has adverse impacts on productivity and electricity consumption. In fact, tea gardens of Assam for long have been following ‘chaibagaan time’ which is one hour ahead of IST. In order to overcome difficulties in coping with IST, parliamentarians and other groups from the region have been demanding a separate time zone for the northeast.

Representational Image

Representational Image

The new study, published in journal Current Science, supports this demand with scientific evidence and says that it is technically feasible to have two time zones and two ISTs in India – IST-I for most of India and IST- II for the Northeastern region – separated by difference of one hour.

At present, the country observes a single time zone based on the longitude passing through 82°33′E. This, under the new proposal, will become IST-I, covering the regions falling between longitudes 68°7′E and 89°52′E. And IST-II (UTC + 6:30 h, represented by longitude passing through 97°30′E) will cover the regions between 89°52′E and 97°25′E. This will include all the northeastern states as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The additional time zone for the northeast takes into account several factors like impact of sunrise and sunset timings on biological activities of people; synchronizing sunrise and sunset timings with office hours; minimization of spatial extension at the proposed border of time demarcation; and feasibility of technically managing two time zones.

Proposed map of India with two time zones. Image: India Science Wire

Proposed map of India with two time zones. Image: India Science Wire

“The demarcation line will pass through the border of West Bengal and Assam and will be very narrow. Only two railway stations - New Cooch Behar and Alipurduar – will need to be managed for time adjustment. Since the signaling system is not fully automatic, two time zones will not cause any disruption in railway operations,” explained NPL director Dr D K Aswal, while speaking to India Science Wire.

When sunrise and sunset timings were mapped at ten locations across the country - Dong, Port Blair, Alipurduar, Gangtok, Kolkata, Mirzapur, Kanyakumari, Gilgitum, Kavaratti and Ghuar Mota - it was found that time difference between the extreme east (Dong) and extreme west (Ghuar Mota) is close to two hours. “From the body’s circadian rhythm point of view, the existing IST is highly suitable for Kanyakumari, Kavaratti, and Ghuar Mota; manageable for Alipurduar, Kolkata, Gangtok, Mirzapur and Gilgitum; but highly unsuitable for Dong and Port Blair,” the study notes.

NPL, a laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is responsible for generation and dissemination of the IST and houses an ensemble of time clocks synched with the UTC at International Bureau of Weights and Measurers (BITM) in France. For the second time zone, NPL will have to establish another lab in the northeast and sync the same with UTC. “We have the capability to provide two Indian Standard Times to the country,” Dr Aswal said. “Two time zones will allow us to align standard time with daylight time.”

(India Science Wire)

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

NewsTracker

Low pressure in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into depression, says Regional Meteorological Department

Oct 08, 2018

ISL 2018-19

ISL 2018-19 preview: For new-look NorthEast United FC, old problems still persist as fifth season appears on horizon

Sep 28, 2018

NewsTracker

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav says party to contest all 40 seats in Mizoram Assembly election alone

Oct 03, 2018

KickingAround

ISL 2018-19: Rowllin Borges' last-minute goal helps NorthEast United FC beat 10-man ATK

Oct 04, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala govt sounds red alert in Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad; four shutters of Malampuzha dam opened by 9 cms each

Oct 04, 2018

Spodcast

Firstpost Spodcast Episode 55: Prithvi Shaw's classy ton on debut, NorthEast United's win over ATK and more

Oct 05, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018