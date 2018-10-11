Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 11 October, 2018 10:37 IST

India's first 2G refinery producing fuel-grade ethanol to be built in Odisha

The refinery will use about 2 lakh tons of rice straw annually, sourced from states nearby.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal laid the foundation stone of the country's first 2G ethanol bio-refinery in Bargarh district on Wednesday, 10 October.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will set up the ethanol plant in Odisha with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, to produce three crore litres of fuel-grade ethanol annually.

The ethanol produced from this plant will be blended with petrol, according to BPCL officials.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, present on the occasion, said the refinery will be a harbinger of socio-economic development in Odisha.

Representational image. MaxPixel

Representational image. MaxPixel

"With production of 17-18 lakh metric tonne paddy at Bargarh, there is always an equal amount of straw production. Farmers hardly use 6-7 lakh metric tonnes as fodder for the cattle and other uses whereas they burn 10-12 lakh tonne that creates severe environmental hazards including production of carbon," he said.

Pradhan said the setting up of the bio-refinery will be a permanent solution to such problems along with economic development of the farmers.

The bio-refinery will utilise about two lakh tons of rice straw annually which will be sourced from nearby locations.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

NewsTracker

India should reduce or stop crude oil import from Iran, increase dependence on Saudi Arabia, Iraq: Moody's

Sep 27, 2018

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018

NewsTracker

India should reduce or stop crude oil import from Iran, can increase dependence on other Middle Eastern suppliers: Moody's

Sep 27, 2018

Electric Vehicle

Tata Power partners with HPCL to install EV charging station across India

Sep 28, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

science

Ethanol Biofuel

India's first 2G refinery producing fuel-grade ethanol to be built in Odisha

Oct 11, 2018

Space

Bursts of radio waves in record numbers discovered zipping through our galaxy

Oct 11, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018