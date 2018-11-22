Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

The mathematical model from the novel study could be applied to treat most cancers: Researcher.

Monika Kundu Srivastava Nov 22, 2018 08:49 AM IST

Scientists at the Pune-based National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) have developed a mathematical model that promises to deliver better protocols for cancer treatment.

The model has three main components — one for core tumour and other cells that subsequently get affected by cancer; the second for immune stimulators or boosters that help protect normal cells from getting affected; and the third for immune suppressors or dampeners that allow cancer to spread. The model describes most of the ways by which the three ‘actors’ could affect or influence each other.

It is expected to be of significance as treatment protocols could be developed based on accurate calculations, thus avoiding the preventable and uncomfortable side-effects of cancer treatment, researchers said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

A cancer tumour consists mainly of cancer stem cells (94.6 percent), followed by cancer cells (4.5 percent), resistant cancer cells (1 percent) and drug-resistant stem cells (0.001 percent). The stem cells, depending on the kind of stimulation received, are capable of changing into any type of cell and multiply rapidly. The spread of the disease can be limited significantly, if within 400 days of tumour detection cancer stem cells can be stopped from multiplying and resistant cancer cells stopped from changing into cancer stem cells and drug-resistant stem cells respectively.

After 400 days, when the cells multiply rapidly, it becomes difficult to treat. Many structural changes happen due to mutation, breakages and other factors, which can result in the cells becoming resistant to traditional drugs or radiation and treatment becomes ineffective.

Researchers tested two treatment protocols based on various interactions: one using only radiation and medication while the second included immunotherapy. They found that there was vast improvement in latter protocol in the form of a huge reduction in multiplication rate of tumour cells. This was because radiation had no effect on resistant stem cells, and chemotherapy impacted both stem and cancer resistant cells. Immunotherapy, on the other hand, was found to be beneficial both at early and later stages.

A collection of brain CT scans to spot tumours. Image courtesy: NCL UK

A collection of brain CT scans to spot tumours. Image courtesy: NCL UK

In the early stage (till 400 days), it did not allow the number of resistant cells to increase and in later stages it did not allow the tumour to have its full effect due to an increase in the number of protective cells fighting cancer cells.

“The model can be used as a potential tool for the prediction of cancer prognosis and calculation of fold changes in the tumour subpopulations in response to a new treatment regimen. The study opens up new avenues for further research in cancer treatment,” researchers said.

Commenting on the new model, Dr Radhika Nair, Ramanujan Faculty Fellow at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, said it was a novel study and the model could be applied to most cancers.

“The mathematical basis can help predict optimal drug dosage and treatment cycles which can have a huge benefit in avoiding unnecessary side effects of treatment. The model can also tell us how much intra-tumor heterogeneity as well as drug-resistant cell population evolves in response to a new treatment regimen, that is, how the cancer might progress,” Dr Nair said. However, she said, while researchers have verified the model with known experimental data, it is essential to prove its clinical applicability as patients may have a unique manifestation of the disease.

The scientists have published findings of their research in PLOS One.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Artificial Meat

Lab-grown meat gets support, plans for regulation from American authorities

Nov 18, 2018

Genetics

Family trees of 400 million show that genetics has little influence on longevity

Nov 11, 2018

Particle Physics

Particle accelerator to study the brain, degenerative disease inaugurated in Brazil

Nov 15, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

Synthetic Biology

Researchers create artificial heart muscles in a lab that beat like the real thing

Nov 13, 2018

science

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018

Public Health

Diabetes to affect 98 million Indians by 2030, better access to insulin needed

Nov 21, 2018

Air Pollution

Air pollution shaves 4 years from the average Indian's life expectancy: Study

Nov 21, 2018