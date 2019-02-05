Tuesday, February 05, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indian researchers find antimalarial drug that may be repurposed to treat Zika

Zika gets transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus, mainly Aedes aegypti.

Jyoti Singh Feb 05, 2019 21:40:53 IST

In their search for a possible treatment for Zika virus infection, a team of Indian researchers have identified a viral protein that can be targeted by an already available antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Researchers hit upon the protein when they conducted a high throughput virtual screening of a library of drugs approved by America’s Food and Drugs Authority. Out of 1861 compounds in the library, five including HCQ appeared to be possible candidates for the treatment of Zika virus. It has also been found that HCQ limits the Zika virus transmission from mother to foetus.

Dr Rajanish Giri in his lab at IIT-Mandi. Image: ISW

Dr Rajanish Giri in his lab at IIT-Mandi. Image: ISW

The study was conducted by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, Alagappa University in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu and Washington University at St Louis.

“Hopefully we are close to finding a potential drug against Zika. We have successfully identified the target protein on which HCQ acts. Since it is an FDA approved drug our journey for validation may be less tedious and we can go for preclinical trials faster,” said Dr Rajanish Giri, a researcher at IIT Mandi, while speaking with India Science Wire.

“Repurposing approved drugs can be an efficient method to identify drug compounds, which may be capable of activating or inhibiting new targets. This approach has some advantageous features, including reduced development time and expense and improved safety” he added.

Zika gets transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus, mainly Aedes aegypti. This is the same mosquito that transmits dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.

This virus infection during pregnancy is a cause of microcephaly (reduced head size) and other congenital abnormalities in developing foetus and newborns. Zika infection in pregnancy also results in pregnancy like foetal loss, stillbirth and preterm birth. Further, it is known to be associated with certain neurological disorders like Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults and cause problems like neuropathy and myelitis, particularly in older children and adults. The rapid spread of this virus in recent years has led to a surge in efforts to find an effective therapeutic intervention.

The team of researchers include Dr Rajanish Giri from IIT Mandi, Prof. Indira U. Mysorekar from Washington University and Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Singh from Alagappa University. A paper on the work has been recently been published in journal ACS Omega.

India Science Wire

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

NewsTracker

US federal agencies to resume operations today as government shutdown ends, logistical delays expected

Jan 28, 2019

science

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Wildlife

Would the owner of a USB stick found in poop from a leopard seal speak up please?

Feb 05, 2019

3D Printing

Groundbreaking new 3D printer 'the replicator' uses light to print objects in resin

Feb 05, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019