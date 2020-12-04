Friday, December 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Rao has helped develop tech to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying.


Press Trust of IndiaDec 04, 2020 13:39:01 IST

15-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao, a "brilliant" young scientist and inventor, has been named by TIME magazine as the first-ever 'Kid of the Year' for her "astonishing work" using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying.

"The world belongs to those who shape it. And however uncertain that world may feel at a given moment, the reassuring reality seems to be that each new generation produces more of what these kids have already achieved: positive impact, in all sizes," Time said.

Ms Rao was selected from a field of more than 5,000 nominees as TIME's first-ever 'Kid of the Year'. She was interviewed by actor and activist Angelina Jolie for the TIME special.

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIMEs first Kid of the Year 2020

TIME’s Kid Of The Year Gitanjali Rao. Image Credit: TIME

"Observe, brainstorm, research, build and communicate," Ms Rao told about her process during a virtual talk with Ms Jolie from her home in Colorado.

She spoke about her "astonishing work using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying, and about her mission to create a global community of young innovators to solve problems the world over.

"Even over video chat, her brilliant mind and generous spirit shone through, along with her inspiring message to other young people: don't try to fix every problem, just focus on one that excites you," Time said.

"If I can do it," she said in the interview, "anybody can do it."

Ms Rao said her generation is facing many problems that they have never seen before.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Indian-American Gitanjali Rao named by TIME as first-ever 'Kid of the Year' for work in technology

Dec 03, 2020
Indian-American Gitanjali Rao named by TIME as first-ever 'Kid of the Year' for work in technology
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020
Bombay Rose movie review: Gitanjali Rao's animated film is an arresting ode to the paradoxical chaos of Mumbai

MovieReview

Bombay Rose movie review: Gitanjali Rao's animated film is an arresting ode to the paradoxical chaos of Mumbai

Dec 04, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020

science

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Youth Leaders

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Dec 04, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 02, 2020
Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

COVID-19 rapid test

Novel rapid COVID-19 testing kit developed that can seek out single virus particles

Dec 02, 2020
SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020