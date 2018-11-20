Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indian meditation Kirtan Kriya may reduce Alzheimer’s risk in older adults: Study

The music & repetitive finger movements in Kirtan Kriya improved memory, cognition, sleep & mood.

Press Trust of India Nov 20, 2018 08:55 AM IST

Kirtan kriya — an ancient Indian meditation technique — may help improve brain function and memory in older adults at risk of Alzheimer’s disease, a study has found.

Researchers from West Virginia University in the US found that the simple meditative practice or musical therapy may alter certain biomarkers of cellular ageing and Alzheimer’s disease in older adults who are experiencing memory loss.

The study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, suggest these changes may be directly related to improvements in memory and cognition, sleep, mood, and quality of life.

Sixty older adults with subjective cognitive decline (SCD), a condition that may represent a preclinical stage of Alzheimer’s disease, participated in the clinical trial.

Meditation could be medication for those at risk of Alzheimer's, the study suggests. Image credit: Mindful Spring

Meditation could be medication for those at risk of Alzheimer's, the study suggests. Image credit: Mindful Spring

Each participant was randomly assigned to either a beginner meditation called Kirtan Kriya or music listening programme and asked to practice 12 minutes per day for 12 weeks.

Kirtan Kriya is a type of meditation that involves singing and repetitive finger movements.

At baseline and 3 months, blood samples were collected. Blood levels of specific beta-amyloid peptides commonly linked to Alzheimer’s disease were assessed.

Following completion of the 3 month intervention period, the meditation group showed greater increases in a key beta amyloid peptide than the music group.

Rising beta-amyloid levels were correlated with improvements in memory and cognitive function, as well as with those in mood, sleep, and quality of life; these positive associations were more pronounced in the meditation group.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Medicine

A super-spicy Moroccan cactus offers hope to end our dependence on opioids

Nov 18, 2018

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

AI Ethics

AI's rapid growth raises pressing need for ethics, regulations around it: UN expert

Nov 18, 2018

Artificial Meat

Lab-grown meat gets support, plans for regulation from American authorities

Nov 18, 2018

Infection & Immunity

Study of genes uncovers secrets of parasitic worms and new ways to treat infections

Nov 06, 2018

science

Rainfall Patterns

Half of the world's rainfall comes down in a narrow span of just 12 days: Study

Nov 20, 2018

Alzheimer's Disease

Indian meditation Kirtan Kriya may reduce Alzheimer’s risk in older adults: Study

Nov 20, 2018

Education

CERN scientists help Indian students decode particle physics at science conclave

Nov 20, 2018

artificial intelligence

This AI system can compare and identify the most suitable treatment for a patient

Nov 19, 2018