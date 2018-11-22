Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indian island of North Sentinel a mystery and should be kept that way: Researchers

Much of the tribe has been decimated in the past century due to disease, intermarriage & migration.

The Associated Press Nov 22, 2018 17:46 PM IST

For thousands of years, the people of North Sentinel island have been isolated from the rest of the world.

They use spears and bows and arrows to hunt the animals that roam the small, heavily forested island, and gather plants to eat and to fashion into homes. Their closest neighbors live more than 50 kilometers away. Deeply suspicious of outsiders, they attack anyone who comes through the surf and onto their beaches.

Police say that is what happened last week when a young American, John Allen Chau, was killed by islanders after paying fishermen to take him to the island.

“The Sentinelese want to be left alone,” said anthropologist Anup Kapur.

Scholars believe the Sentinelese migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago, but most details of their lives remain completely unknown.

The North Sentinal Island is 50 kilometres off the coast of Andaman.

The North Sentinal Island is 50 kilometres off the coast of Andaman. Image: Wikimedia Commons

“We do not even know how many of them are there,” said Anvita Abbi, who has spent decades studying the tribal languages of India’s Andaman and Nicobar islands. North Sentinel is an outpost of the island chain, which is far closer to Myanmar and Thailand than to mainland India. Estimates on the group’s size range from a few dozen to a few hundred.

“What language they speak, how old it is, it’s anybody’s guess,” Abbi said. “Nobody has access to these people.”

And, she said, that’s how it should be.

“Just for our curiosity, why should we disturb a tribe that has sustained itself for tens of thousands of years?” she asked. “So much is lost: People are lost, language is lost, their peace is lost.”

For generations, Indian officials have heavily restricted visits to North Sentinel, with contact limited to rare “gift-giving” encounters, with small teams of officials and scientists leaving coconuts and bananas for the islanders.

Any contact with such isolated people can be dangerous, scholars say, with islanders having no resistance to diseases outsiders carry.

“We have become a very dangerous people,” said P C Joshi, an anthropology professor at Delhi University. “Even minor influences can kill them.”

The Indian island where a young American was killed last week has been cut off from the world for thousands of years, with islanders enforcing their own isolation, says Dr Joshi, an Anthropologist at Delhi University. While scholars believe North Sentinelese islanders probably migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago, almost nothing is known about their lives today, from what language they speak to how many survive.

The Indian island where a young American was killed last week has been cut off from the world for thousands of years, with islanders enforcing their own isolation, says Dr Joshi, an Anthropologist at Delhi University. While scholars believe North Sentinelese islanders probably migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago, almost nothing is known about their lives today, from what language they speak to how many survive. "We have become a very dangerous people," Joshi said, "even minor influences can kill them." AP

Because of this, Abbi said scholars who visit isolated peoples are careful to limit their visits to a few hours a day and to stay away even if they have minor coughs or colds.

Many of the island chain’s other tribes have been decimated over the past century, lost to disease, intermarriage and migration.

Survival International, an organization that works for the rights of tribal people, said Chau may have been encouraged by recent changes to Indian rules about visiting isolated islands in the Andamans.

While special permissions are still required, visits are now theoretically allowed in some parts of the Andamans where they used to be entirely forbidden.

“The authorities lifted one of the restrictions that had been protecting the Sentinelese tribe’s island from foreign tourists, which sent exactly the wrong message, and may have contributed to this terrible event,” the group said in a statement.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

also see

Alzheimer's Disease

Indian meditation Kirtan Kriya may reduce Alzheimer’s risk in older adults: Study

Nov 20, 2018

COPD

COPD: A threat to life that doesn't discriminate between smokers and non-smokers

Nov 22, 2018

Evolution in the Wild

Poaching may have forced female elephants in Africa to evolve away their tusks

Nov 13, 2018

Rainfall Patterns

Half of the world's rainfall comes down in a narrow span of just 12 days: Study

Nov 20, 2018

Sewage Crisis

Conditions in Jammu highlight the sewage crisis underlying our Swachh Bharat

Nov 13, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29, India's latest communication satellite successfully launched into orbit

Nov 14, 2018

science

Indian island of North Sentinel a mystery and should be kept that way: Researchers

Nov 22, 2018

Battery Technology

Chinese startup claims to have cracked solid-state batteries, begun production

Nov 22, 2018

COPD

COPD: A threat to life that doesn't discriminate between smokers and non-smokers

Nov 22, 2018

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018