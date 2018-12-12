Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Back to
Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Help Us Green plans to expand to Bangladesh and Nepal, providing livelihoods to 5100 women by 2021.

Vishal Gulati Dec 12, 2018 14:41 PM IST

Indian group Help Us Green that gives marginalised women the chance to earn livelihoods and be respected in their communities through collecting temple ceremonial flowers tossed into the Ganges and turning them into sustainable incense, received a UN Climate Action Award.

Fifteen game-changing initiatives in 14 countries were honoured as winners of the award at a special ceremony at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 24) in this Polish city on Tuesday evening.

The Momentum for Change award, spearheaded by UN Climate Change, showcases some of the most practical and replicable examples of what people are doing to address climate change.

Ganges_HelpUsGreen

This year's winning activities range from an app that promotes the fight against food waste to a government that is taking 100 percent responsibility for its greenhouse gas emissions.

A UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) post says Help Us Green, which is based in four cities of Uttar Pradesh and got the award in the Women for Results category, is doing its part to clean up the Ganges by recycling flowers from temples and mosques.

Over eight million tonnes of flowers are discarded in the river every year for religious purposes. This is contributing to the pollution of the Ganges, which provides drinking water for over 420 million people.

Help Us Green has come up with the world's first profitable solution to the monumental temple waste problem: flowercycling.

Founders Ankit Agarwal and Karan Rastogi successfully trademarked the term 'flowercycle'. Image courtesy: Open

Founders Ankit Agarwal and Karan Rastogi successfully trademarked the term 'flowercycle'. Image courtesy: Open

Women working with Help Us Green collect floral-waste daily from temples. The waste is up-cycled to produce organic fertilizers, natural incense and biodegradable packaging material.

Till date, 11,060 metric tonnes of temple-waste has been flowercycled and 110 metric tonnes of chemical pesticides that enter the river through temple waste have been offset.

So is the income of 73 manual scavenger families has increased at least six-fold. A total of 365 families have been impacted by Help Us Green through increased living standards and stable incomes.

By 2021, Help Us Green, which plans to expand to Bangladesh, and Nepal, aims to provide livelihoods to 5,100 women and recycle 51 tonnes of temple waste daily.

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

