Tuesday, July 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indian climate activist Archana Soreng will join six others in UN's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change

The young activists, aged between 18 and 28 years, will advise the UN chief regularly on accelerating global action and ambition to tackle the worsening climate crisis.


Press Trust of IndiaJul 28, 2020 11:04:01 IST

A climate activist from India has been named by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to his new advisory group comprising young leaders who will provide perspectives and solutions to tackle the worsening climate crisis, as the global body mobilizes action as part of the COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Archana Soreng joins six other young climate leaders from around the world who have been named by Guterres to his new Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

Soreng is "experienced in advocacy and research, and she is working to document, preserve, and promote traditional knowledge and cultural practices of indigenous communities," the UN said in a statement on Monday.

Indian climate activist Archana Soreng will join six others in UNs Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change

Archana Soreng joins six other young climate leaders from around the world to be a part of the Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change. Image credit: Twitter

"Our ancestors have been protecting the forest and nature over the ages through their traditional knowledge and practices. Now it is on us to be the front runners in combating the climate crisis," said Soreng, who has studied regulatory governance from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai and is the former TISS Students Union President.

The young activists, aged between 18 and 28 years, will advise the UN chief regularly on accelerating global action and ambition to tackle the worsening climate crisis.

The announcement marks a new effort by the United Nations to bring more young leaders into decision-making and planning processes, as the UN works to mobilize climate action as part of the COVID-19 recovery efforts.

"We are in a climate emergency. We do not have the luxury of time," Guterres said in a video announcing the establishment of the advisory group.

"We need urgent action now to recover better from COVID-19, to confront injustice and inequality and address climate disruption," he said.

Guterres said young people are on the front lines of climate action, showing nations and leaders what bold leadership looks like.

"That is why I am launching my Youth Advisory Group on climate change today to provide perspectives, ideas and solutions that will help us scale up climate action, the UN chief said.

The members of the Secretary-General's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change represent the diverse voices of young people from all regions as well as small island states. They will offer perspectives and solutions on climate change, from science to community mobilization, from entrepreneurship to politics, and from industry to conservation, the UN said.

The initial seven members of the group have been chosen to give frank and fearless advice to the Secretary-General, at a time of growing urgency to hold government and corporate leaders to account on climate action.

The other selected members of the group are climate activist Nisreen Elsaim of Sudan, Fiji's Ernest Gibson, the co-coordinator for 350 Fiji, a regional youth-led climate change network, young economist Vladislav Kaim of Moldova who is committed to ensuring green and decent jobs for youth.

Sophia Kianni of the United States who has helped organise nationwide strikes and is the founder of international nonprofit Climate Cardinals, founder and coordinator of Generation Climate Europe and spokesperson for Youth and Environment Europe, Nathan Metenier of France and lawyer and human rights defender Paloma Costa of Brazil.

The establishment of the group builds on last year's successful Youth Climate Summit the first time a Secretary-General has convened a summit for young people entirely devoted to climate action.

The summit brought over 1,000 young climate champions together from more than 140 countries to share their solutions on the global stage and deliver a clear message to world leaders: we must act now to confront the climate crisis. The initiative is also aligned with the Secretary-General's vision for the UN Youth Strategy, launched in September 2018.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

'Inequality starts at top': UN chief pushes for reform of global institutions in speech to world leaders

Jul 19, 2020
'Inequality starts at top': UN chief pushes for reform of global institutions in speech to world leaders
Unabated global warming is driving polar bears toward extinction, say researchers

DidYouKnow

Unabated global warming is driving polar bears toward extinction, say researchers

Jul 21, 2020
Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic region hits a new record high temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius

climate change

Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic region hits a new record high temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius

Jul 27, 2020
USA increases drilling for oil and gas, contributes to most of the methane emissions globally finds two studies

methane gas

USA increases drilling for oil and gas, contributes to most of the methane emissions globally finds two studies

Jul 17, 2020
Greta Thunberg to donate million-euro prize to organisations helping climate, 'ecocide' refugees

Climate Action

Greta Thunberg to donate million-euro prize to organisations helping climate, 'ecocide' refugees

Jul 21, 2020
Climate change poses a ‘systemic threat’ to companies and the economy, big investors warn

Climate Economics

Climate change poses a ‘systemic threat’ to companies and the economy, big investors warn

Jul 22, 2020

science

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020
Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Cyberthreat

Cozy Bear: Russian cyberthreat to COVID-19 vaccine research identical to a skilled intrusion in 2016 US elections

Jul 27, 2020
'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Environment

'Clean' coal doesn't exist, post-COVID economic recovery plans should not use coal: UN chief

Jul 27, 2020
Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Asteroid Alert

Asteroid 2020 ND expected to pass Earth at dizzying speed of 48,000 kmph at 8.43 pm IST

Jul 24, 2020