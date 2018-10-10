Wednesday, October 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 10 October, 2018 09:48 IST

Indian Air Force launches MedWatch, a mobile health app, on its 85th anniversary

'MedWatch' was launched on 8 October and includes first-aid and other health and nutritional topics.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a mobile health app to provide health information to the users, including first-aid and other health and nutritional topics, Ministry of Defence said on 9 October.

The 'MedWatch' was launched on 8 October on the occasion of IAF's 85th anniversary and was conceived by the doctors of IAF and developed in-house by Directorate of Information Technology (DIT) "with Zero financial outlay".

"'MedWatch' will provide correct, Scientific and authentic health information to air warriors and all citizens of India.

"The app is available on www.apps.mgov.gov.in and comprises a host of features like information on basic First Aid, health topics and nutritional facts; reminders for timely Medical Review, vaccination and utility tools like Health Record Card, BMI calculator, helpline numbers and web links," the ministry said in a statement.

The 'MedWatch', it added, is first such health app to be built by any of the three armed forces.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review

also see

NewsTracker

Central Airmen Selection Board releases IAF Airmen 2018 results; check scores at airmenselection.cdac.in

Oct 09, 2018

NewsTracker

IAF vice-chief Air Marshal SB Deo accidentally shoots himself in thigh; condition declared stable by Delhi military hospital

Sep 27, 2018

NewsTracker

IAF deploys C-130J and C-17 aircraft to help earthquake-hit Indonesia, takes part in relief operations

Oct 02, 2018

ImagesOfTheDay

Himachal Pradesh rains: Toll rises to eight, 49,000 cusecs of water to be released from Pong Dam

Sep 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Govt, IAF had no role in choosing offset partner in Rafale deal, it was Dassault's decision: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

Oct 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Ahead of Air Force day, IAF's MiG-29 upgrade gains strength and ferocity with features of mid-air refuelling, multi-dimensional attack

Oct 08, 2018

science

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

Spikes on Europa

Giant ice spikes on Europa's surface could make future landings treacherous: Study

Oct 09, 2018

Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction has a partially genetic cause, finds a study in 2,50,000 males

Oct 09, 2018