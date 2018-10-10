The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a mobile health app to provide health information to the users, including first-aid and other health and nutritional topics, Ministry of Defence said on 9 October.

The 'MedWatch' was launched on 8 October on the occasion of IAF's 85th anniversary and was conceived by the doctors of IAF and developed in-house by Directorate of Information Technology (DIT) "with Zero financial outlay".

"'MedWatch' will provide correct, Scientific and authentic health information to air warriors and all citizens of India.

"The app is available on www.apps.mgov.gov.in and comprises a host of features like information on basic First Aid, health topics and nutritional facts; reminders for timely Medical Review, vaccination and utility tools like Health Record Card, BMI calculator, helpline numbers and web links," the ministry said in a statement.

The 'MedWatch', it added, is first such health app to be built by any of the three armed forces.