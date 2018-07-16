Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 16 July, 2018 16:10 IST

India successfully test fires all-weather BrahMos missile off Odisha's coast

The missile was fired at 10.18 am from a test range at Chandipur in Balasore district.

India on Monday successfully test fired supersonic cruise missile BrahMos off the Odisha coast, proving it one of the best all-weather weapon systems.

File image of a BrahMos test fire.

The life extension test achieved all parameters, said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

With this, India has achieved another milestone in the defence sector, a DRDO official said.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India's DRDO and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia of Russia.

