Wednesday, October 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

India Science Wire 31 October, 2018 09:20 IST

India-Italy science and tech summit in Delhi focuses on tech entrepreneurship

The meet focuses on clean energy, information & communication tech, healthcare, space, among others.

A two-day technology summit between India and Italy began in Delhi on 30 October, Tuesday with the Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan calling for promotion of high quality and high impact collaborative research projects across the value chain, with a focus on boosting technological entrepreneurship.

Inaugurating the conference organised by Department of Science and Technology (DST) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Italian government. Dr Vardhan recalled that scientists from the two countries have benefited from joint initiatives like beamlines and synchrotron and said that it would be pertinent to focus on new areas of collaborations looking at market needs and societal challenges also.

“We must look at developing competitive products together. India and Italy are already part of great innovative collaborations such as the Mission Innovation to accelerate global innovation in clean energy. We need to promote that”, he added.

The follow up action on the current summit, he hoped, would help identify potential projects and business collaboration.

PM Modi inaugurated the 2-day India-Italy Tech Summit yesterday.

PM Modi inaugurated the 2-day India-Italy Tech Summit yesterday.

DST Secretary Dr Ashutosh Sharma said that four decades of India-Italy co-operation in science and technology had acted as pillar for industrial cooperation between with significant achievements.

"The future, too, presents potential with opportunities in areas ranging from restoration and preservation of cultural heritage to research in artificial intelligence," Sharma added.

Italy’s Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Economic Development, Dr Michele Geraci, said the country looked forward for greater collaboration with India in science and technology and hoped that the summit would go a long way in achieving this.

The focus of the summit is renewable energy, clean technology, information and communication technology, healthcare, aerospace, education and preservation of cultural heritage.

“Various digital techniques, such as drones, laser scanners, Geo radars, endoscopes and sonic tests can be helpful in preservation of our cultural heritage”, said Professor Massimo Osanna, Director General, Archaeological Park of Pompeii, University of Naples, Italy.

Prof Ashutosh Sharma said that "India-Italy co-operation runs through Hampi in India to Pompeii in Italy.The restoration and preservation of cultural heritage is where both the countries have great cooperation opportunity."

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi hold talks Italian PM Giuseppe Conte, discusses ways to boost bilateral trade and investment

Oct 30, 2018

Delhi Smog

Despite growing smog and doctors' warnings thousands run global marathon in Delhi

Oct 22, 2018

Coral Reefs

Coral reefs, at risk from climate change, also imperilled by rats

Oct 25, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018

science

Space

NASA retires Kepler telescope after nine years of exoplanet hunts and discoveries

Oct 31, 2018

Global Collaborations

India-Italy science and tech summit in Delhi focuses on tech entrepreneurship

Oct 31, 2018

NASA

NASA creates world record with 'supersonic parachute' designed for Mars 2020

Oct 30, 2018

Wildlife Protection

China defends decision to ease a 25-year old ban on trading tiger and rhino parts

Oct 30, 2018