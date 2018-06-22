Friday, June 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 22 June, 2018 14:38 IST

India discovers sub-Saturn sized planet using indigenously-designed spectrograph

The Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) has discovered a sub-Saturn revolving around a Sun-like star

The Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) has discovered a sub-Saturn or super-Neptune size planet (with mass equivalent to 27 Earths and size six times of Earth's radius) around a Sun-like star, an official statement said on Thursday.

This discovery is very important for understanding the formation mechanism of such super-Neptune or sub-Saturn kind of planets that are too close to the host star and as well as planet formations around Sun-like stars, the space agency's statement said.

The planet will be known as EPIC 211945201b or K2-236b.

With this discovery, "India has joined a handful of countries which have discovered planets around stars beyond our solar system", it said.

Telescope

The research work has appeared online in Astronomical Journal of the American Astronomical Society.

The discovery was made by a team of scientists and engineers led by Abhijit Chakraborty by measuring the mass of the planet using the indigenously designed "PRL Advance Radial-velocity Abu-sky Search" (PARAS) spectrograph integrated with 1.2m Telescope at PRL's Gurushikhar Observatory in Mount Abu, India.

"Only 23 such planetary systems (including this discovery) are known to this date with masses between 10 and 70 Earth mass and size of 4 to 8 Earth radii with such precise measurement of mass," the release said.

"Further, PARAS is the first of its kind spectrograph in Asia which can measure the mass of a planet going around a star. Very few spectrographs exist around the world that can do such precise measurements."

tags


latest videos

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

also see

Robotic Telescope

India’s first robotic telescope in Ladakh begins observing the deep skies

Jun 20, 2018

SciTech

Monsoons likely to make slow progress over next two weeks across India

Jun 15, 2018

SciTech

Air pollution soars to hazardous levels in New Delhi in once-in-a-decade phenomenon

Jun 14, 2018

Photosynthesis

Scientists find new type of photosynthesis that may redirect hunt for alien life

Jun 19, 2018

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

SpaceJam

India discovers new planet revolving around Sun-like star 600 light years away, joins elite club of nations

Jun 11, 2018

science

ISRO

India discovers sub-Saturn sized planet using indigenously-designed spectrograph

Jun 22, 2018

Stonehenge

Pythagoras' theorem used to build Stonehenge 2,000 years before philosopher's birth

Jun 22, 2018

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

HIV

Scientists from India, US discover why HIV-1C is the virus' most prevalent subtype

Jun 21, 2018