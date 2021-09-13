Monday, September 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

India committed to combat biggest global challenge in climate change, says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

Bhupender Yadav said the partnership between India and the US will help strengthen climate action.


Press Trust of IndiaSep 13, 2021 15:46:41 IST

New Delhi: Climate change is the biggest global challenge and India is committed to combat it, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue (CAFMD) under India-US Climate Clean Energy Agenda 2030, Yadav said India is proactively working towards tackling climate change and reducing carbon emissions.

John F Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for the launch.

Yadav said the partnership between India and the US will help strengthen climate action.

Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue of the Agenda 2030 Partnership launched on Monday will provide both countries an opportunity to renew collaborations on climate change while addressing the financing aspects, Yadav said.

The minister said India is already an attractive destination for global clean energy investments.

"I hope this dialogue will work to mobilise and deliver climate finance primarily as grants and concessional finance, as envisaged under the Paris Agreement to strengthen climate action.

"I believe this Dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities," he said.

Calling for urgent action to address climate change, Kerry said action needs to be taken now to avoid more catastrophic consequences.

"Floods, forest fires, record levels of rainfall are happening everywhere and to keep 1.5 degree warming limit in reach, and avoid more catastrophic consequences, we must act now," he stressed.

Kerry also said that it was a good time to invest in energy transition.

"There has never been a better time to invest in energy transition. Renewable energy is cheaper than ever. Investors are flocking for clean energy all around the world. The transition has already rebounded after the pandemic and is now on track to smash the pre-pandemic record of $8.4 billion invested in one year," he said.

Terming the clean energy partnership as a major opportunity for India and the US, Kerry said it is far less expensive to deal with climate crisis now than it will be in the future.

The India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership was launched at the Leaders' Summit on Climate in April 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Worsening US-China ties could impact cooperation over climate change, warns Beijing

Sep 02, 2021
Worsening US-China ties could impact cooperation over climate change, warns Beijing
Red list status shows we're on the cusp of the sixth extinction event, says IUCN head

iucn

Red list status shows we're on the cusp of the sixth extinction event, says IUCN head

Sep 06, 2021
No country is safe from global warming, warns UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa

NewsTracker

No country is safe from global warming, warns UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa

Sep 07, 2021
Carbon emissions will change ocean surface climate by 2100 by 95 percent: Study

climate change

Carbon emissions will change ocean surface climate by 2100 by 95 percent: Study

Aug 30, 2021
New Zealand witnesses its warmest-ever winter; scientists blame climate change

New Zealand witnesses its warmest-ever winter; scientists blame climate change

Sep 06, 2021
India must act on climate change to prevent $35 trillion loss, could gain $11 trillion: Deloitte report

India must act on climate change to prevent $35 trillion loss, could gain $11 trillion: Deloitte report

Sep 01, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021