Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 15 August, 2018 13:04 IST

Independence Day 2018: Narendra Modi announces a manned mission to space by 2022

Modi said India was proud of its scientists, who were excelling in their research and were at the forefront of innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a manned mission to space by 2022.

"In space technology, we have dreamt something, our scientists have dreamt something. And I am happy to announce that by 2022, the 75th Independence year, we are planning a manned space mission," Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort.

Fully Integrated GSLV-F08 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. Image: ISRO

Fully Integrated GSLV-F08 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. Image: ISRO

"We will put an Indian in space by 2022 or earlier," he said.

He said India was proud of its scientists, who were excelling in their research and were at the forefront of innovation.

"Our scientists have made us proud. They launched over 100 satellites... They successfully completed the Mars mission."

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

NewsTracker

Independence Day 2018: Narendra Modi says 'some people' stalling triple talaq bills passage in Parliament

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Independence Day 2018 Updates: Narendra Modi says he is impatient to take India to new heights, ensure quality life for all

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Independence Day 2018: With 80-minute address, Narendra Modi resumes trend of delivering long speeches

Aug 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Independence Day 2018: Indian Consulate in New York to showcase Kathak dance fest at stunning Battery Park location on 15 August

Aug 14, 2018

Shareworthy

Independence Day: 2,500 lamps to illuminate Red Fort from 7.30 pm to 11 pm in run-up to celebrations, says culture ministry

Aug 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Independence Day 2018: Narendra Modi asserts India's development under NDA govt, says country 'brimming with self-confidence'

Aug 15, 2018

science

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018

Space

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

Aug 14, 2018

Space Force

NASA to support Donald Trump's 'Space Force' if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018