Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 31 August, 2018 14:17 IST

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Centre to send 30 specialist doctors, 40 nurses and 12 diagnostic teams to attend to flood-hit areas

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, 30 August said cases of leptospirosis, acute diarrhea and dengue are rising in flood-hit Kerala and that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda along with other ministry officials reviewed flood relief measures and said the Centre is coordinating with the state.

According to the ministry, the Centre will be sending 30 specialist doctors, 20 general duty medical officers and 40 Malayalam-speaking nurses who will be arriving in Kerala on Friday, 31 August.

An aerial image of people in Kerala waiting for aid next to makeshift rafts at a badly-flooded area. Reuters

"Also, 12 public health teams, each comprising one public health specialist, a microbiologist and one entomologist are being deployed to assist the state health department in various public health measures," it said.

The Centre has so far supplied 73 MT of essential emergency drugs.

"As per the additional request received from Kerala, 58 items of essential drugs/consumables weighing about 120 MT, and 40 ultra low volume (ULV) fogging machines are also being sent to the state," the Ministry said.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

also see

NewsTracker

Bajaj Auto announces Rs 2 crore contribution for Kerala flood relief

Aug 21, 2018

Kerala Floods

Kerala Floods: Here’s how Facebook, Google are helping with their tracking tools

Aug 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala floods: Adani Foundation commits Rs 50 cr for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims

Aug 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala floods: Health ministry approves grant of Rs 18.71cr to village health, sanitation and nutrition committees

Aug 25, 2018

Kerala Floods

Kerala Floods: Apple donates Rs 7 crore towards the ongoing relief work

Aug 25, 2018

ConnectTheDots

For Kerala, rehabilitation likely the biggest challenge post floods, health issues another looming danger

Aug 20, 2018

science

Opportunity Rover

With Martian skies clearing up, Opportunity Rover may spring back to life: NASA

Aug 31, 2018

Infection Outbreak

In the wake of Kerala floods, diarrhea, dengue on the rise in the state: Health ministry

Aug 31, 2018

Global Warming

Global warming will make insects hungrier, put key crops at risk: Researchers

Aug 31, 2018

Nanomedicine

A new blood test that uses gold-plated nanoparticles for early cancer detection

Aug 31, 2018